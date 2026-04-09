K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Robyn Dixon &’GizHELL’ Bryant For Their Previous Comments About Her Housewife Status

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K. Michelle had a looooot to say about this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during an April 8 interview on The Jason Lee Show. The new housewife ripped Robyn Dixon and her co-host, “GizHELL” Bryant, for their previous comments about becoming a Bravolebrity before once again taking aim at her co-star Drew Sidora, labeling her a “loser” when it comes to her singing career.

K. Michelle didn’t hold back when Jason Lee asked about the biggest misconception people have about her. She replied immediately, clearing the air:

“I think people think that I start stuff and that I am angry. I’m never the girl who comes in the room to be negative. If you come for me, I’m going to finish it. But I never start nothing.”

The “V.S.O.P.” singer explained that this was particularly true when Robyn, in a 2025 episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast, questioned whether she deserved a spot on RHOA Season 17. Robyn had implied that the network was “running out of people” by casting someone like K. Michelle, who came from another network.

Recalling how the moment made her feel, K. Michelle said she found it “disgusting” to see Black women doubt her when the news about her joining the hit show broke, and when Lee asked if she was referring directly to Robyn, the hitmaker didn’t hold back, unleashing her true feelings about the former reality TV star.

“Forget Robyn. She’s a couch potato. We don’t care about no Robyn Dixon. She can’t even be content in the fact that her husband, or whatever he calls himself, don’t want her.”

She continued, firing back with more pointed words.

“You can’t keep a job less known talk about me…you can’t talk to me about where I’m supposed to be, where God placed me, where production or anything…I’m a real housewife, like for real. I got a real man that really loves me, I got real life, my sh*t don’t be perfect…and for you to sit there on a couch selling t-shirts…and think it’s a joke?”

K. Michelle also took aim at Robyn’s Reasonably Shady podcast co-host, Gizelle Bryant, who she called “GizHELL” for laughing during the on-air exchange. The singer didn’t hold back her criticism.

“For y’all to sit there and try to laugh? What is funny? What is funny is my accomplishments trump and laps all of y’all’s accomplishments…I could die right now and you still wouldn’t catch up.”

Notably, while Gizelle laughed along with Robyn’s comments, she later clarified that she didn’t believe the casting pool for RHOA had necessarily “dried up.” She admitted that she initially thought the idea of K. Michelle joining the show was “weird,” but she soon warmed up to the idea.

“I’m not mad at it. At first I was like, ‘What, K. Michelle? That’s weird,’ but out of the Love & Hip Hop world, there are very few people that I feel like have left that behind them and have gone on to do so many other things that it really wasn’t a factor.”

She added:

“So her being a housewife, I’m not mad at it,” noting that Love & Hip Hop doesn’t define K. Michelle.

See K’s comments about Drew Sidora on the flip!