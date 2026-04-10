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Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint North American Tour

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint North American Tour: The R&B (Raymond & Brown) Tour

Published on April 10, 2026
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Usher and Chris Brown are joining forces for a surprise tour, aptly titled the R&B, Raymond and Brown Tour.

Chris Brown Hosts BFF Fridays
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Both artists broke the news in a joint Instagram post on April 10, complete with a promo clip showing them riding motorcycles to a venue before stepping into an elevator.

“It’s time,” Usher says in the video. “Hell yeah,” Brown replies before heading out on stage to a crowd that’s already losing it.

The announcement comes on the heels of Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour, along with Usher’s Past Present Future tour and his hugely popular Las Vegas residency.

The pair have linked up musically a few times over the years, including on Brown’s 2014 track “New Flame,” which also featured Rick Ross. The music video for the song even included Usher’s now-iconic glitch dance move, which later blew up on TikTok.

“One of my favorite music collaborations where I was a feature on the song and the video was Chris Brown’s ‘New Flame,'” Usher shared on Instagram. “Everything about it.. the dance, everything.”

More recently, Usher jumped on Brown and Bryson Tiller’s track “It Depends (The Remix),” which samples his 1997 hit “Nice & Slow.”

At the same time as the tour reveal, Brown also announced his 12th studio album, BROWN, set to drop May 8. He’s also released a new single called “Obvious.”

Last year, Brown put out “It Depends,” along with an alternate version featuring Tiller and Usher, and another single titled “Holy Blindfold.” All three tracks arrived during his global Breezy Bowl XX tour, which marked 20 years since his debut album and the start of his career.

The tour ended up being the biggest of his career so far, bringing in nearly $300 million and drawing around 2 million fans across stadiums in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. It also set a new record as the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.

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