Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail To Continue On Upcoming Tour After Arrest

Chris Brown has been released from jail overseas after paying a hefty bond.

Source: Prince Williams

The troubled singer has been released on a $6.7 million bail amid his latest legal troubles, which comes after Brown was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged nightclub attack in 2023. After previously being denied bail, Brown was granted his request on Wednesday, May 21, according to the BBC. The ruling was granted at the Southwark Crown Court.

The star, who is being accused of causing grievous bodily harm to producer Abe Diaw, has not entered a plea to the charges yet. However, he did appear in front of the Manchester Magistrates’ Court in the north of England on Friday, May 16, after being arrested in Manchester, England, the previous day.

According to the conditions of his bail, the R&B singer will be able to embark on his Breezy Bowl tour, which kicks off on June 8 with a sold-out performance in Amsterdam.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has been taken into custody where he remains,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police read after his arrest, according to People. “The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on [Feb. 19, 2023]. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.’’

A follow-up statement named the star and noted that he had been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

According to reports from the BBC, the terms of the bail dictated that Brown needed to pay $4.5 million of his bail “immediately,” and will have a week to pay off the remaining balance. The outlet went on to report that he “must surrender his passport if he is not traveling on tour.”

Chris Brown was sued by Diaw in November 2023 over the alleged nightclub attack. At the time, the lawsuit accused the singer of using “crushing blows” to hit Diaw in the head. While out on bail, he cannot seek out documents to leave the U.K. and is unable to reach out to his accuser or visit the club where the alleged attack took place.