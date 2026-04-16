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'Summer House' Star Mia Calabrese Opens Up About Chat With Rihanna

Mia Calabrese Dishes On Her Chat With Rihanna About ‘Summer House’ Scandal, Says Ciara Miller Had ‘Intuition’ About Betrayal

Published on April 16, 2026
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Since joining Summer House, Mia Calabrese has quickly become a fan favorite, and she’s weighing in on the West Wilson/Amanda Bastula betrayal of her bestie, Ciara Miller.

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Viewers quickly became obsessed with her relationship with bestie Ciara Miller and the rest of the cast, and now that there’s drama brewing in the real world, fans couldn’t wait to hear what Mia had to say about it.

Calabrese made her debut on Watch What Happens Live! this week, where she opened up to Andy Cohen about the devastating betrayal from one of Miller’s best friends, Amanda Batula, and her ex, West Wilson. It was revealed after filming wrapped for Season 10 that the former friends were starting a romantic relationship, which they later confirmed in a joint statement.

As fans of this particular scandal already know, Rihanna–a huge Bravo fan–immediately unfollowed Amanda and West after hearing about their relationship. She and Mia recently attended a mutual friend’s birthday party, where Rih was eager to chat about West and Amanda starting a relationship behind Ciara’s back.

Of course, Andy immediately asked Mia about her hangout with Rihanna on WWHL, which she was excited to dish about.

“I sure did [hand out with Rihanna]. Thanks for saying it. I sure did. I love her.” Calabrese began. “I love RiRi, and she loves me…She does! You can tell her I said that. She loves me.”

She continued, “As soon as she saw me, she beelined for me, took her glasses off, and said, ‘We need to talk.’ I said, ‘Anything for you.’ I’m not surprised she unfollowed those people.”

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Rihanna had a man in mind for Ciara: Michael B. Jordan.

According to a tip from DeuxMoi, a source said, “[A] friend has been very close to Ciara for a few years now. Rihanna was not happy with what happened and has now decided to play matchmaker for Ciara. She’s been DMing her, and a VERY prominent A-list actor who JUST won an award is apparently very interested.”

Cohen asked Calabrese if there was any truth to that rumor, and while she didn’t confirm it, she did encourage the possibility.

“I think she loves Ciara as well, and I’m open to it,” Mia replied. “I hope it’s true.”

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