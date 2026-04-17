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Singer D4vd Arrested For Murder Of Celeste Rivas

Singer D4vd Arrested For Murder Of Celeste Rivas Months After Body Was Found In His Car

Months after the discovery of Celeste Rivas' body in singer D4vd's car, the artist has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Published on April 16, 2026
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After months of mounting speculation, “Romantic Homicide” singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Interscope and Capitol Records Coachella Party 2025
Source: Rich Polk / Getty

On Thursday, the LAPD shared a tweet confirming that the 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division and is being held without bail as prosecutors review the case for possible charges.

The arrest marks a significant development in an investigation that began in September, when authorities discovered a dismembered body inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to d4vd. As previously reported, the victim was later identified as Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a teenage girl who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore after she was last seen in April 2024.

Authorities have confirmed that Burke and the victim were in a relationship prior to her disappearance and had matching “Shhh…,” tattoos on their fingers.

In the months following the initial discovery, Burke canceled his tour and stepped back from public appearances.

In January, new developments suggested prosecutors were moving closer to a formal indictment. According to NBC Los Angeles, Neo Langston, a 23-year-old associate of the singer, was arrested Jan. 22 in Lewis and Clark County, Montana, on an out-of-state warrant after failing to appear as a witness in Los Angeles proceedings.

Law enforcement sources said his arrest was tied to an ongoing grand jury investigation into the case. D4vd’s manager, Robert Morgenroth, testified before the grand jury about what was known internally and why authorities were not alerted sooner after a body was allegedly placed in the singer’s vehicle.

Fox 11 reported that it was “likely” that d4vd would face murder charges. While the medical examiner was still working to finalize a cause of death due to the advanced state of decomposition, prosecutors believed the singer did not act alone in disposing of the body.

D4vd was officially confirmed as a suspect in February.

This story is still developing…

D4vd x sign from Celeste Rivas Hernandez Vigil
Source: Antoine Flament/Gina Ferazzi
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