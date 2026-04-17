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Celebrity Style We Loved From Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Event

Baddies In Bloom: Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor & Gabrielle Union Sizzle & Slay Tiffany & Co.’s Hidden Garden Event

Tiffany & Co.'s guest list was full of stars, and everyone understood the assignment.

Published on April 17, 2026
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  • Teyana Taylor's oversized, dramatic Calvin Klein coat dress was the talk of the night.
  • Gabrielle Union and Mariah Carey showcased timeless elegance in chic black gowns.
  • The event was a showcase of high fashion and sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris

Tiffany & Co. brought out stars and fashion icons in New York City on April 16. But Teyana Taylor easily delivered one of the night’s most talked-about looks.

The luxury house was celebrating the launch of its Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden jewelry collection at the Park Avenue Armory. Just in time for spring, the new collection marks the fourth Blue Book presentation under chief artistic officer Nathalie Verdeille. It reimagines flora and fauna through a fresh high jewelry lens.

Teyana Taylor Brought All The Drama To Tiffany & Co. In Calvin Klein

Tiffany & Co. fine jewelry is synonymous with sophisticated style, so we already knew the looks would be on point. Still, Teyana made sure all eyes were on her.

She is always a moment. When she steps out, she brings excitement, style, and just enough mystery to make people lean in. That was the case again at Tiffany & Co.’s celebration, where she arrived in an oversized, deep-brown Calvin Klein coat dress that draped over her body and brought all the drama.

At first glance, the look had fans and onlookers trying to figure out what was underneath. Then came the reveal: the coat was the outfit.

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Launch Of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The plush look had major volume through the sleeves and body, giving it shape and movement. The Rose from Harlem paired it with pointed brown boots and Tiffany & Co. jewelry peeking through at the neckline.

Her signature pixie cut, now dyed a bold red, made the whole look even more interesting. Her dramatic glam pulled everything together. It was rich, bold, and impossible to ignore.

Gabrielle Union And Mariah Carey Delivered Timeless Style

Gabrielle Union and Mariah Carey also brought major fashion energy to the Tiffany & Co. launch event. Both stars kept things classic in black looks that felt elegant, rich, and made for the glamour of the night. At 53 and 57, they continue to define timeless beauty and flawless style.

Mariah, 57, stepped out in a fitted black dress that hugged her curves and delivered the kind of sleek glamour she has made look effortless for years. The silhouette was simple and flattering, letting her Tiffany & Co. pieces shine without competing for attention.

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Launch Of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

She wore her blonde hair in a center part, with big waves that were teased out for that signature Mariah finish. Her makeup was soft, glowing, and camera-ready. As a beauty and fashion icon, Mariah continues to show how effortless glamour never misses.

Gabrielle, 53, also delivered a standout fashion moment while posing with Dwyane Wade. She wore a fitted black column gown with silver cascading sequin detail along the skirt.

Tiffany & Co. Celebrates The Launch Of Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden - Arrivals
Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The Bring It On actress pulled her hair into a tight bun. The sophisticated style highlighted her cheekbones and stunning Tiffany & Co. pieces. Her makeup was soft but defined, and her smile did what it always does on a red carpet.

Tiffany & Co.’s guest list was full of stars, and everyone understood the assignment. The fashion was just as glamorous as the sparkling jewelry – and just as hard to stop staring at.

SEE ALSO

Baddies In Bloom: Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor & Gabrielle Union Sizzle & Slay Tiffany & Co.’s Hidden Garden Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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