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Sarah Jakes Roberts Almost Paralyzed After Fracturing Neck

Sarah Jakes Roberts Almost Paralyzed After Fracturing Neck In Trampoline Accident, The Potter’s House Dallas Says She’s Focused On Recovery

Sarah Jakes Roberts is on the road to recovery after a frightening trampoline accident that nearly left her paralyzed.

Published on April 21, 2026
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2025 HOPE Global Forum
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Prayers are being extended to a prominent preacher.

Sarah Jakes Roberts is on the road to recovery after a frightening trampoline accident nearly left her paralyzed.

According to an official statement from The Potter’s House of Dallas, the incident happened on April 18 while Roberts was spending time with her daughter. What started as play quickly escalated into a medical emergency that required immediate hospitalization.

Per the church’s press release, T.D. Jakes’ daughter suffered fractures in her neck along with spinal impact, injuries serious enough to put her mobility at risk. Doctors confirmed that while the situation was severe, she is expected to make a full recovery with time, rest, and proper care. The update also emphasized that she is following strict medical guidance and will be scaling back public appearances as she heals.

Roberts later spoke out in a candid social media post, giving followers a firsthand look at just how close things came. As reported by People, she revealed that she “[was] almost paralyzed” after landing directly on her neck during the fall.

She described hearing multiple pops in her neck immediately after the impact, a moment that understandably sent panic through her family. After being rushed to two hospitals and undergoing several scans, doctors discovered not only a fractured neck but also herniated discs and vulnerable areas in her spine. According to her statement, even a slight difference in the injury’s location could have led to a completely different outcome.

“One disc up or one disc lower and this would’ve been a different testimony, she wrote on social. “Instead, I’ll be wearing this brace for 4-6 weeks to keep my neck stable and avoid further damage.”

Now, Roberts is wearing a neck brace and focusing on recovery, which is expected to take several weeks. Despite the severity of the situation, her message remained rooted in faith and gratitude. She shared that she is leaning on God, family, and community support as she heals, maintaining the same spiritual grounding that has defined her ministry.

“I’m soaking in the presence of God and lots of love from friends and family. So, if you see me and I’m out and about, but moving slow just know that I’m still the birthday even with a neck brace,” she wrote.

The moment hits even deeper considering the recent health scare involving her father, Bishop Jakes, who suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2024. Together, these back-to-back experiences show just how fragile life can be, even for those who lead with strength and faith.

For now, Pastor Roberts is focused on healing, rest, and gratitude. Her story stands as a testimony of resilience and grace under pressure. Wishing her a healthy and safe recovery.

RELATED: Sarah Jakes Roberts Explains Why People Walk In Fear On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

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