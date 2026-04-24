Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones, La La Anthony, & Others Turn Heads At The 'TIME 100' Gala

TIME 100 Red Carpet: Coco Jones & La La Anthony Shine
Seen On The Time 100 Scene: Gorgeous Girls La La Anthony, KeKe Palmer & CoCo Jones Sizzle & Slay Annual Gala
- Coco Jones wore a dramatic Richard Quinn gown with corset detailing and a voluminous tulle skirt.
- La La Anthony donned a bold gold fringe dress that showcased her curves and fashion-forward style.
- The TIME100 event featured a range of other impactful looks, from Anok Yai's sculpted green dress to Sterling K. Brown's vibrant coral jacket.
The TIME100 Gala returned on April 23, bringing together some of the year’s most influential entertainers, creators, leaders, innovators, and culture-shapers, making it one of the most-watched nights on the calendar. The event celebrates TIME’s annual list of people making an impact—and with that kind of room, the fashion had to be on point, too. What better way to make your mark than with a look that makes people stop, stare, and gag a little?
TIME100 Red Carpet: Coco Jones Delivers Corset Drama & Tulle Volume In Richard Quinn
Coco Jones is our best-dressed, in one of our favorite red-carpet moments. The “ICU” singer did not just attend the TIME100 red carpet. She arrived, turned heads, and still has people talking.
Coco posed in a striking Richard Quinn gown that gave corset drama, soft volume, and a pop of red romance. The black bodice framed her beautifully, showcasing her curves and glowing chocolate skin. From there, the dress opened into a wide white tulle skirt, finished with a large red flower at the waist.
Coco’s beauty look completed her stunning Time 100 moment. Her hair was styled straight and sleek with a buss-down middle part. Her inches cascaded down her back with a smooth, glass-like finish. Coco’s makeup was soft yet defined, with warm bronze tones on the eyes, clean brows, and a glossy lip.
TIME100 Red Carpet: La La Anthony Brings Gold Fringe And Statement Energy
La La Anthony also stunned on the red carpet, but brought a different kind of fashion moment. Her look was all about being bold, in your face, and showing BAWDY.
La La’s dress was a fringe lover’s dream, covered in gold fringe that moved with every step. The corset structure gave shape, while the cutouts showed off her skin and body. She paired the dress with small gold-rimmed sunglasses that added a fashion-forward twist, while she styled her hair in a soft, romantic updo.
Style Gallery: Top TIME100 Looks That We Are Still Thinking About
Coco and La La were just a couple of the A-listers we saw shutting down the red carpet. Keep scrolling for our gallery of other TIME100 looks that we love.
Anok Yai
Supermodel Anok Yai looked unreal in a glossy green dress with a sculpted shape and crocodile-effect texture. The simple jewelry and sleek hair let the dress shine.
Isan Elba
Isan Elba wore a red gown with long sleeves, soft draping, and gold hardware at the waist. Her short, flipped hairstyle and glowing makeup made the look feel fresh.
Sterling K. Brown
Sterling K. Brown brought a bright pop of color in a coral jacket paired with a crisp white shirt and dark pants. The look was clean, sharp, and so grown man.
Gayle King
Gayle King looked lovely in a lavender off-the-shoulder gown with a fitted bodice and soft flared hem. She finished the look with layered necklaces, bracelets, and a metallic clutch.
Junelle Bromfield
Track star Junelle Bromfield shimmered in a sparkly silver dress that hugged her body and caught the light from every angle. The low back, soft jewelry, and sculpted pixie cut made the look feel sexy and elegant.
Noah Lyles
Olympian Noah Lyles brought personality to the carpet in a black-and-white floral smoker’s jacket layered over a white shirt. Paired with light pants and black shoes, the look felt fun and fresh.
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer served sleek black glamour in a corset-style top paired with a textured black skirt. The slicked-back hair, diamond necklace, and pointed black pumps kept the whole look sharp.
Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña wore a black one-shoulder velvet dress with silver embroidered detailing across the front. The thigh-high slit, black heels, and structured bag gave the look a chic finish.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 141
- Seen On The Time 100 Scene: Gorgeous Girls La La Anthony, KeKe Palmer & CoCo Jones Sizzle & Slay Annual Gala
- Bae’s Anatomy! A Gallery Of Healthcare Hotties, Board-Certified Baddies & Pretty Life-Savers Serving Heart-Fluttering Looks While Making The World A Healthier Place
Seen On The Time 100 Scene: Gorgeous Girls La La Anthony, KeKe Palmer & CoCo Jones Sizzle & Slay Annual Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
Stories From Our Partners
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 140
-
SLAYCHELLA: A Gallery Of Haute Girlies, Viral Vixens & Swoony Stunners Who Brought Heat To The Desert At Coachella
-
Queens Of Spring! A Gallery Of Sun-Kissed Stunners Serving Elevated Exquisiteness At Sundresses & Seersuckers 2026
-
Nia Long Poses For 'Playboy' And Talks Protecting Her Peace, Dating Younger, And Drowning Out The 'Michael' Hate: 'No One Can Interfere With My Sanity'