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First Look At Is God Is: Gritty A Revenge Story You Won’t Forget

First Look At ‘Is God Is’: Kara Young, Mallori Johnson & Vivica A. Fox Lead A Gritty Revenge Tale You Won’t Forget

The first look at Is God Is has officially arrived. Read more about the film and check out first-look photos inside.

Published on April 26, 2026
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Is God Is first look images
Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

The first look at Is God Is has officially arrived, and it is already shaping up to be one of the most visually striking and emotionally charged films to watch this year. Led by powerhouse cast members Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox, with support from Sterling K. Brown, the film brings a bold, theatrical story to the big screen through a fresh cinematic lens.

Is God Is screening event
Source: Brianna Rohlehr/Amazon MGM Studios / Brianna Rohlehr/Amazon MGM Studios

Based on the acclaimed stage play by Aleshea Harris — who also makes her directorial debut — Is God Is follows two sisters on a haunting journey fueled by revenge. What begins as a mission quickly unfolds into something much deeper, forcing the sisters to confront painful truths about their past and the family trauma that shaped them. The narrative is layered, intense, and unapologetically raw, blending elements of suspense and psychological drama.

According to the press release, the film leans heavily into themes of justice, identity, and survival. Harris’ storytelling does not shy away from darkness. Instead, it uses it as a vehicle to explore how pain can transform people and push them to their limits. That tension is amplified by the film’s stylized visuals, which feel almost theatrical in their composition while still grounded in cinematic realism.

The cast itself is a major draw. Young and Johnson step into the roles of the sisters with emotional depth and complexity. Meanwhile, Fox and Brown bring a veteran presence that elevates the stakes. The ensemble also includes Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, and Mykelti Williamson. This is a project rooted in strong, intentional performances with some heavy hitters on the lineup.

Behind the scenes, the film is backed by an equally impressive creative team, including producer Tessa Thompson. She honors her commitment to championing bold and unconventional Black storytelling.

Rated R for its intense violence and language, Is God Is is not meant to be a light watch. It is a story that invites viewers to sit with discomfort as it unpacks themes that are often left unexplored. And that is exactly what makes it so compelling.

Check out the trailer below:

With its gripping premise, dynamic cast, and visionary direction, Is God Is is already generating buzz as a must-watch. Audiences should prepare for a film that is as thought-provoking as it is unforgettable. Be sure to check out Is God Is in theaters May 15.

Check out the first look images below: 

Is God Is first look images
Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios
Is God Is first look images
Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios
Is God Is first look images
Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios
Is God Is first look images
Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios
Is God Is first look images
Source: Courtesy / Amazon MGM Studios

RELATED: 15 90s Movies To Watch If You Want To Understand Why Millennials Act Like This

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First Look At ‘Is God Is’: Kara Young, Mallori Johnson & Vivica A. Fox Lead A Gritty Revenge Tale You Won’t Forget was originally published on globalgrind.com

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