Megan Thee Stallion is responding to her ex Pardison Fontaine after he spoke out (numerous times) about her “Cobra” cheating claims. “If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t do that’ — well then why the f*** is you responding to me?!” asked the fed-up rapper in an IG Live.

On Wednesday, the Houston hottie slammed Pardi in the wake of him telling Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast that he wasn’t caught cheating in her bed. The NY native did admit however to hiding text messages before going on to tell the See The Thing Is podcast that he “absolutely” cheated, but only after Megan was unfaithful first.

He also alleged that she purposely released her new song containing the cheating allegation on his daughter’s birthday to be spiteful.

After clearly catching wind of her ex-boyfriend’s comments, Meg went Live and clapped back.

“I just wanna be Megan Thee Stallion, I just wanna drop my music, I just wanna talk to the Hotties, I just wanna shake my a**, I wanna have as much fun with this s*** as I used to. It seems like every time I take a step forward to heal and do something different, motherf***rs be like, ‘No come back!’ Get your a** back to this negativity,” she said. “Come back this way, you’re not supposed to be smiling right now!”

She then wondered why her former flame was speaking on the lyrics to her track “Cobra” where she said someone was caught receiving oral sex in her bed. As previously reported, she never named Pardi by name, but Meg’s fans quickly surmised that it was him.

“If this man is saying, ‘I didn’t cheat on her. I didn’t do that’ — well then why the f*** is you responding to me?” she added. “Do you know how many n****s y’all claim I done f***ed with? “Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit, Cinderella?! Was it you getting your d*** sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you said it wasn’t you, why the hell is you dissing me?”

She also alleged that her ex was being strategic by speaking on her as he did on his track “Thee Person,” where he alleged that she secretly had liposuction and lied about communicating with other men.

“If you said I wasn’t talking to you, I wasn’t talking to you!” said Meg on Live. “You just wanted to f***g find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic.”

After her Live, Meg hopped on X and said that she’s grown as a person who’s working to re-fall in love with herself again.