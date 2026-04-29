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Slim Thug Says He Doesn't Want To Date Megan Thee Stallion

No One Asked You, Sir: Slim Thug Says He Can’t Date Megan Thee Stallion After Her Klay Thompson Breakup–‘I’m Good’

Published on April 29, 2026
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The Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup barely had time to go viral before Slim Thug pulled out his phone to do a livestream, sharing his two cents.

“I can’t deal with that. I’mma be in trouble. I like a regular life, I don’t want motherf***kers watching me everywhere I go,” said 45-year-old Big Slim.

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And here’s the twist: after monthssssss of very publicly thirsting over the Houston Hottie, this man now wants everybody to know he is not interested in dating a woman of her stature. Sir, the internet has receipts, and we will be reviewing them today.

Let’s set the scene. Megan Thee Stallion publicly ended her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson on Instagram, accusing him of cheating. It was later confirmed to TMZ that “trust, fidelity, and respect” were non-negotiables for her.

As soon as that post went live, the entire internet lost its mind, and Slim Thug was apparently no exception, except his reaction was a little different from everyone else’s.

Slim Thug
Source: General / Slim Thug

During a recent livestream, Slim used the breakup moment to explain his thoughts on marriage and why he would never date Megan or someone of her stature. 

“I hate to see that. I’m not never rooting for that,” he said. “That’s why I can’t be in that situation because if you get in a situation like that, look what happens when it don’t work out. I won’t even be able to be myself, no, I know what that is. I can’t deal with that. I’mma be in trouble. I like a regular life, I don’t want motherf***kers watching me everywhere I go.”

He continued,

“I know who I am, I’m 45 at this point, and I don’t even trust myself in a lot of situations. The situations I don’t trust myself in, I don’t sign up for,” the Houston rapper said. “I’m good, but God bless everybody.”

Now that is a pivot we did not see coming from a man who, just last year, was on Instagram Live claiming Megan was sending him signals. 

Because let us not forget the history here. As VIBE, reported, Megan played his songs at Coachella and publicly shut down his advances on stage. 

”And no, Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music, babe,” Megan said. 

Thug later responded on an Instagram live saying,

”If that ain’t a ‘I want you daddy’ call, I don’t know what is.” He even said, “I’mma be patient, man. Know she got a crush on me, I say I’m in there.”

He later acknowledged that he got politely curved by Thee Stallion and said he’d wait a few years till she became “Megan Thee Auntie” and came home.

“She gave me a shout-out, said my name on Coachella stage,” he said. “And then she called me ‘babe.’ Come on now, that’s a lot. That was a good shout-out. Played my songs, everything. Streams up on ‘Thug From Around the Way.’ We good. We love all that, man … Imma be patient, man. Gotta come home. Slim ain’t going nowhere.”

Fast forward a few months, and Billboard reports that after Megan went public with Klay Thompson, Slim suddenly started singing a very different tune. The rapper swore on his children that he never tried to pursue her. 

“I have never, on my kids, actually tried to talk to the Stallion, you stupid f—ks,” he said in another passionate livestream. He even added, “I would never hate on her. I salute her and Klay. Happy to see everybody happy.”

And now that Klay is gone, Slim is back on the scene, but this time playing the role of a man who’s evolved beyond all of that. Or so he says…

What do YOU think about Slim Thug’s most recent Megan Thee Stallion comments?

RELATED: A Timeline Of Klay Thompson’s Dating History

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