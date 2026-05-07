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'Belle Collective' Returns June 5 With Fresh Friendship Friction

‘Belle Collective’ Returns June 5 With Fresh Friendship Friction, Divorce Discussion & A Mother-In-Law Showdown [Exclusive]

'Belle Collective' is back on June 5, promising fresh drama as the cast navigates friendship tensions, divorce discussions, and a heated mother-in-law clash.

Published on May 7, 2026
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  • Friendships face fresh friction as alliances shift among the group of stylish, savvy entrepreneurs.
  • Relationships are tested, with heated moments between spouses and family members.
  • The group navigates business, friendship, and family in their tight-knit Jackson, Mississippi community.

OWN’s hit unscripted series Belle Collective is returning with all-new episodes Friday, June 5, and BOSSIP’s got your EXCLUSIVE first look at what to expect!

OWN's Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Set in Jackson, Mississippi, the series once again spotlights a circle of successful, stylish Southern entrepreneurs navigating business, friendship and family in their tight-knit community.

Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson and Tambra Cheri are all back, continuing to showcase the strength, savvy and sisterhood at the center of the show while redefining what it means to be a modern-day Southern belle.

In a first look at the new season, tensions take center stage as alliances shift and friendships face fresh friction.

In the trailer, the women reflect on the “real love and sisterhood” in their circle, but it doesn’t take long for tensions to rise. A conflict between Kerri and Marie quickly escalates, with Marie warning,

“What you’re not gonna do is disrespect me. I’m a classy b*** with plenty decorum now.”

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Elsewhere, Marie is back outside after her breakup while Tambra has a candid conversation about whether she wants to have another child.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Selena, meanwhile, is counting down to her wedding but admits to her fiancé, “I don’t know if it’s gonna be alright or not.”

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Kerri is also dealing with tension at home, telling her husband about issues with his mother, which leads to a heated moment.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

“You better start respecting me!” the mother-in-law warns, prompting a strong reaction from Kerri’s mom:

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

“Oh hell naw!”

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Later, Kerri’s decision to collaborate with Latrice on an influencer event will raise questions from Marie about loyalty.

Meanwhile, Latrice and Cliff are at odds over expanding their family, with Latrice bluntly telling him,

“Since you don’t wanna have a baby, then f*** you” exposing deeper cracks beneath the surface.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN
Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Lateshia and Glenn also revisit the state of their marriage, with Glenn acknowledging,

“Listen, we can’t keep circling the drain.”

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN
Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

He’ll later be seen exploring legal options.

As relationships are tested and emotions run high, the group faces one of its most challenging seasons yet.

Take an exclusive look below!

Produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and executive produced by Carlos King, Belle Collective returns June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

OWN's Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

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