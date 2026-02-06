Close
'Belle Collective' Returns February 13 [Trailer Exclusive]

‘Belle Collective’ Returns February 13 With A Blindsiding Betrayal, Infidelity Allegations & Lateshia Vs. Latrice [Trailer Exclusive]

Published on February 6, 2026
Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

OWN’s hit unscripted series Belle Collective is returning with all-new episodes next Friday, February 13, and BOSSIP’s got your EXCLUSIVE first look at what to expect.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

As always, the series continues to spotlight six successful and glamorous Southern women who make things happen in their tight-knit community of Jackson, Mississippi, and beyond.

BOSSIP can confirm that Kerri Paul, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Selena Johnson, and Tambra Cheri are returning to showcase the “strength, ambition, and pride of Black female entrepreneurship, redefining what it means to be a modern southern Belle who unapologetically carves her own path.”

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

In an exclusive first look at the new season, we see the Belles facing new challenges in their personal lives, careers, and friendships.

The trailer opens with the Belles going from celebration to conflict. Cliff urges his wife, Latrice, to make amends with Lateshia, but she won’t have it.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Elsewhere, Selena’s long-anticipated walk down the aisle inches closer, but wedding dress shopping is clouded by whispers that fiancé, Mike, may have fathered a child outside their relationship.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Marie, meanwhile, is blindsided by betrayal by Cedric after uncovering that he’s been “playing in her face.”

An emotional Kerri faces financial friction and is weighing whether to cut losses as the third location of her Brick & Spoon franchise.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

Tambra’s storyline turns deeply personal when she receives heartbreaking news about her father’s health.

Lateshia reaches a breaking point in her marriage to Glen following last season’s cheating scandal, choosing to prioritize herself as their union visibly strains.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

“Now is the time to empower myself like I empower other women,” the entrepreneur says, later revealing she has stopped wearing her ring.”

All roads ultimately lead to Selena’s milestone 50th birthday soirée, where a long-brewing feud between Latrice and Lateshia explodes into a dramatic showdown that sends shockwaves through the group.

Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN
Belle Collective
Source: Belle Collective / OWN

“The Collective cannot go on if these two can’t coexist,” Marie warns, as the trailer closes with Lateshia in tears.

Take an exclusive look below!

Belle Collective season 7 premieres February 13 on OWN!

