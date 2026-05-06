Kutely Koupled Up: Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Depart From Date Night Holding Hands For The First Time

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are ready for the limelight.

Source: TheStewartofNY / Kym Illman

Despite months of dating rumors, the couple has managed to keep much of their relationship behind closed doors. But, On Tuesday, May 5, they stepped out while holding hands, publicly, for the first time.

That evening, the pair was seen hand-in-hand as they left the James Earl Jones Theater, where they watched the Broadway play, Fear of 13. As they made their way to the car, Lewis grabbed tightly onto Kim’s hand as he led her to the car, not concerned with who was watching them during that moment.

Fresh off of her appearance at the Met Gala, Kim chose a much more casual look, wearing asymmetrical light wash jeans, a turquoise corseted top, and a pair of heels. Hamilton opted for a matching gray set with trousers and a bomber jacket.

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In addition to the PDA, this outing also proves that the F1 driver is a supportive partner. Kardashian is one of the producers on the project, so their night out doubled as a chance to see her work in action

Starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson, Fear of 13 is based on the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent over two decades on death row after being wrongfully convicted of a murder. Her involvement in the project only makes sense as the reality star has become an advocate for criminal justice reform and wrongful convictions.

Before this outing, the reality star and the F1 star have kept their relationship mostly under wraps. They first sparked relationship rumors in early 2026, but it wasn’t until April that the pair hard-launched their romance on social media. That reveal came on April 6, when Lewis shared a dump to Instagram featuring a video of Kim in the passenger seat of the red Ferrari he raced through the streets of Tokyo.

“That’s insane,” Kardashian said to the camera after her man did a few donuts.

Not long after that hard launch, Kim shared a picture of Lewis to her Instagram, which featured her sitting on his lap at Coachella. Now that they’ve solidified their relationship on social media, it looks like they’re ready to go fully public, PDA and all!