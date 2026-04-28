Style Gallery: Beyoncé Is Returning To The Met Gala
CoutureYONCÉ’s Coming: Revisiting Every Look Beyoncé Has Worn To The Met Gala
- Beyoncé's Met Gala fashion has defined trends, from 'naked dresses' to regal, high-fashion looks.
- Beyoncé's style evolution at the Met Gala has spanned Armani, Emilio Pucci, and a long-running Givenchy partnership.
- Anticipation builds as Beyoncé's co-chair role promises a highly anticipated Met Gala fashion moment in 2026.
The 2026 Met Gala is around the corner, and for many, that means one thing: Beyoncé. CoutureYONCÉ is a co-chair of this year’s affair alongside Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman, and the BeyHive’s already anticipating what she’ll wear.
The annual gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art is always a moment. It brings head-turning fashion, social commentary for the gawds, and major fundraising for the museum’s Costume Institute.
But Queen Bey hasn’t been part of the mix for years, putting even more spotlight on the swanky soiree.
Beyoncé’s 2015 Givenchy Look Raised The Bar For Naked Dressing
Beyoncé sets the standard everywhere she goes. Whether we are talking about her tours, her business moves, her collaborations, her friendships, or the way she can make one Instagram post feel like a cultural event, she is that girl. She brings the heat, elegance, and style.
And when it comes to style, the Renaissance leader does not miss. Her Met Gala fashion story started in 2008. That year her designer of choice was Armani Privé. After that, she wore Emilio Pucci in 2011 before beginning a major Givenchy run from 2012 through 2016.
Often styled by her co-fashion visionary friend Ty Hunter, Bey has given us over-the-top range across those years. She’s worn ruffles, feathers, sheer beading, latex, gloves, veils, creating red carpet drama that we are still obsessed with.
Take her 2015 Givenchy gown for example. The sheer, jewel-covered dress became one of the most memorable “naked dress” moments in Met Gala history. It was bold, sparkly, risky, and very Beyoncé, defining the emerging trend.
And her side ponytail moment? Yes, it was everything.
Style Gallery: Beyoncé Met Gala Looks We Love
So, as we look ahead to the Met Gala, get our own outfits together, and revisit past red carpets, it only makes sense to look back at Beyoncé’s Met Gala fashion reel.
Because the 2026 Met Gala is around the corner, and it’s time to get ourselves in formation.
Beyoncé In Armani Privé At The 2008 Met Gala
For her 2008 Met Gala debut, Beyoncé wore a blush pink Armani Privé gown for the “Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy” theme. The strapless dress featured sculptural pleated ruffles that gave the look softness, shape, and a little red carpet fantasy.
Beyoncé In Emilio Pucci At The 2011 Met Gala
Beyoncé returned in 2011 for “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” wearing a black Emilio Pucci gown with gold embellishment. The fitted silhouette, high neckline, and mermaid skirt made the look feel dramatic and glamorous.
Beyoncé In Givenchy At The 2012 Met Gala
In 2012, Beyoncé wore a black long-sleeve Givenchy gown by Riccardo Tisci for “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.” The sheer beading and purple feather train gave the look a major reveal from every angle.
Beyoncé In Givenchy At The 2013 Met Gala
For “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” Beyoncé wore a strapless Givenchy gown with fiery gold trim. She finished the look with matching gloves and boots, giving the theme a regal, high-fashion twist.
Beyoncé In Givenchy At The 2014 Met Gala
Beyoncé arrived at the 2014 Met Gala in a black beaded Givenchy dress with a plunging neckline and a matching veil. The look was sleek, sexy, and mysterious, with enough sparkle to own the carpet.
Beyoncé In Givenchy At The 2015 Met Gala
For “China: Through the Looking Glass,” Beyoncé wore one of her most talked-about Met Gala looks ever. Her sheer Givenchy gown was covered in colorful jewel embellishments, paired with a high ponytail that kept all eyes on the dress.
Beyoncé In Givenchy At The 2016 Met Gala
Beyoncé’s last Met Gala appearance came in 2016 for “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” She wore a peach latex Givenchy gown with puffed shoulders and pearl-like embellishments, giving the carpet a futuristic fashion moment before taking a decade-long break.
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CoutureYONCÉ’s Coming: Revisiting Every Look Beyoncé Has Worn To The Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
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