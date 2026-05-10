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Latto Says Her ‘Big Mama’ Project Is Her Final Album

Bye, Bye Big Mama? Latto Announces Retirement & Final Album Release—‘Thank You For Everything’

Published on May 10, 2026
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Just when it seemed like Latto was entering the prime of her career, the Atlanta rapper dropped a bombshell that has social media reacting. On Friday, the “Sunday Service” artist took to X to announce that her Big Mama album will serve as her final release.

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images / Getty

“5/29 My retirement album Thank you for everything,” she wrote, catching her millions of fans and followers completely off guard.

At only 28 years old, the news feels premature to many, especially considering the massive momentum she’s built over the last few years. If she follows through, Big Mama will mark the end of a four-album run that helped define modern Southern female rap.

The announcement is especially shocking given Latto’s recent chart dominance. According to Billboard, her last project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 in 2024 and spawned hits like “Brokey” and “Sunday Service.”

With Latto’s album set to feature 17 tracks, the project is being positioned as a farewell. Since Latto is currently pregnant and expecting her first child, presumably with 21 Savage, many insiders believe her decision to step away is rooted in a desire to focus entirely on motherhood.

For an artist who has been in the spotlight since she was a teenager on The Rap Game, the rapstress may be ready for the soft life.

The reaction on social media was immediate and mixed. While some fans sent their love and congratulations on the motherhood journey, others weren’t buying it.

Many users brought up the trend of rappers announcing their retirement, then returning to the mic years later. It’s a fair point, considering rap history is littered with retirement announcements from icons like Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj that didn’t stick.

Even stars like Lizzo were shocked to hear the news of the possible retirement. In a short video, singing along to Latto’s “Big Mama,” the caption read, “Latto, you betta not retire.”

If this truly is the end, Latto is going out on her own terms.

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