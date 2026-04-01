Purity Pledge: ‘Late Bloomer’ Lizzo Says She Waited To Lose Her Virginity Until After Her 2020 Grammy Win

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

Lizzo shared a candid and unexpected revelation about her sex life during a March 31 appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets Podcast, surprising hosts Benny Blanco, Lil Dicky, and Kristin Batalucco when she disclosed that she remained a virgin until 2020, the same year she won her first Grammy.

Lizzo revealed she was a virgin up until her 30s.

“I was a late bloomer. I lied about it for a long time,” Lizzo, 37, explained, before revealing that she was 31 when she lost her virginity, aligning with her breakthrough at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where she took home three awards: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome.”

Reflecting on the timing, she added, “Isn’t that crazy? I wasn’t even thinking about it…I just promised myself when I was younger that I wouldn’t have sex until I won a Grammy.”

Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Her admission left the hosts stunned, with Lil Dicky jokingly asking whether she would have eventually changed her mind had she not achieved that milestone.

Lizzo laughed and clarified that “it was not the night of Grammys” but happened shortly afterward, adding:

“I feel a weight off of my chest right now. It was so embarrassing. I was in a friend group of girls. We were all girling one night and it was like, ‘Wait, Lizzo are you a virgin?'”

She went on to explain that she had long felt uncomfortable discussing it and didn’t know who to confide in, recalling, “I said, ‘I love the D.’ I said that. And it held me over for a little while.”

Now more at ease with her journey, Lizzo expressed pride in embracing her sexuality and being honest about the complexities she once felt around intimacy.

In addition to the virgin revelation, the superstar revealed she did not have her first kiss until this age.

During her appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets Podcast, she also revealed that her first kiss didn’t happen until she was 21 and described it as “terrible.”

“Y’all have no idea. It was religious for me too. Like, when we were teenagers at my church, we all made a pact that we wouldn’t do anything before marriage. And then, I was just so scared. Like, nobody wanted to kiss me,” she said, recalling that the experience occurred on New Year’s Eve and left her upset. “It was a New Year’s Eve thing and he forced it on me. I was really mad and I was like, ‘My first kiss is ruined.’ I was so mad,” Lizzo added.

Now, she’s happily in love with longtime boyfriend Myke Wright.

The singer-songwriter is now in a relationship with Myke Wright, whom she went public with in 2022 after years of knowing each other since 2016 while co-hosting MTV’s Wonderland.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Though they keep their relationship relatively private, Lizzo previously shared her feelings during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2022, saying:

“I am very much in love with Myke. Absolutely. 100 percent.”

Before they began dating, Lizzo revealed that in the past she and Myke were friends, but was hesitant to give love a chance as she was focused on building her career and battling through an “unlovable” phase.

“With him it was different because if you love something, you let it go, and if it’s meant to be, it comes back to you… and then when the time was right, we came together.

“There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life,” Lizzo added when Stern asked the singer if she would say “I do” and have children with her longtime boyfriend.

Watch the full episode of the Friends Keep Secrets Podcast with Lizzo above. Thoughts?

RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo Tells Fans To Forget About Her Chris Evans Crush and Put Some Respect On Her Real Man’s Name