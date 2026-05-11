Copacetic Comedians Kevin Hart & Katt Wiliams Just Ended Their Longtime Beef–‘Can We Move On?’

Katt Williams joined the roast as a surprise guest, mocking Hart's career and accusing him of stealing roles.

Hart offered an olive branch, saying it's time to end their long-running beef and be friends.

Despite the reconciliation, Hart still took shots at Williams during his own roast set.

Nothing brings two comedians together like being able to joke at one another’s expense.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

At Netflix’s roast of Kevin Hart this weekend, the actor and comedian’s longtime nemesis, Katt Williams, came out as a surprise guest. This moment served as the end to their years-long public feud, but only after Williams threw out several jokes at Hart’s expense.

“I’m surprised they invited me,” Williams began after being introduced by Regina Hall. “That’s how little star power you have. They had to start inviting your enemies. I said, ‘I hate him.’ They said, ‘Come anyway.’”

In 2024, the comedians’ feud reached a peak when Williams accused Hart of being an industry plant, claiming that he stole movie roles from him. However, things began years earlier in 2017, when Williams dissed Tiffany Haddish’s comedy career ahead of her and Hart’s 2018 movie, Night School. At the time, Hart came to Haddish’s defense and threw some jabs at Williams.

“Very humble of me to be at your GOAT roast tonight,” Williams continued. “Kevin, I’ve won an Emmy Award, but this is going to be my best acting tonight as I pretend like you are a GOAT for the people at home. You’re wondering, why is the Katt man doing this for the money? B***h, this is my Riyadh Comedy Festival, only one with a soul.”

In 2025, Hart and multiple other comedians were heavily criticized for performing in Saudi Arabia at the Riyadh Comedy Festival. Throughout the night, multiple other roasters poked fun at Hart–and other comedians onstage–for taking part in the controversial event.

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“But for those of you just joining us, Kevin and I have beef, and I’ll tell you why,” Katt explained to the audience at home. “Because, privately, this motherf***er stole everything from me. Before he saw my act, he was a 6-foot man. I tried to tell y’all that Kevin Hart was a plant, because I keep burying him. He keeps springing back the f**k up, just like a plant.”

The comedian continued, “Yes, I said some things I’d like to take back, some things I said were misunderstood. I did say that he was a Hollywood puppet, and I want to explain that because it might not be what you think. I meant that the head of Netflix literally has his whole hand up Kevin’s a** and can make him do anything.”

After a few minutes of relentless roasting, Hart extended an olive branch to Williams, giving him a handshake before hugging him.

“Me and this man have been at odds for years on years,” Hart told the audience. “You coming out here, quite the f***ing surprise. But Katt, I can sit, I can watch you, I can laugh because I’m a f***ing fan first. Katt, we have an opportunity in real time. This is live television to put our f***ing beef behind us. I am offering you an olive branch of peace. I want to be a brother. I want to be a friend, Katt. I want to move on. Can we move on?”

Regardless of that olive branch, Hart still had tons of shade to throw Katt’s way during his own set at the end of his roast.

“Katt said tonight that I took all his movies that he turned down. All right, let’s unpack it,” Hart began. “Katt, you’re telling me you turned down Jumanji 1, 2, 3, Ride Along 1, 2, Central Intelligence, Think Like a Man 1, 2, The Upside, About Last Night, Me Time, Borderlands, Man From Toronto…So you could do a cameo in Norbit? What the f**k are you telling me? Katt, you can’t be in my f***ing movies. You think they want a f***ing pimp in Jumanji?”

In the end, however, Hart insisted that his and Williams’ feud was over.

“It’s not good for all these white people to see two Black people fighting,” the actor and comedian concluded. “We’re too small to have the beef that we had. So Katt, it’s over. The beef is over between me and Katt. And on a serious note, I love the fact that that man showed up tonight. He showed out.”