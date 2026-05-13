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Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ronald Greene’s Family Awarded $4.8 Million Settlement

Ronald Greene’s Family Awarded $4.8 Million Wrongful Death Settlement Following Louisiana Traffic Stop Death

Published on May 13, 2026
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  • Police violently beat and killed Ronald Greene, then lied about the incident for years.
  • The settlement is an admission of guilt, but officers faced no meaningful punishment.
  • Families of victims must constantly fight for accountability, as police often deny, delay, and conceal brutality.
March On Washington To Protest Police Brutality
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Finally, Ronald Greene’s family has received restitution following a nightmarish scenario of police violence.

The long, disgraceful saga surrounding Ronald Greene’s death has finally forced Louisiana officials to pay a price, although it’s not nearly enough. According to NOLA.com, nearly seven years after Greene died at the hands of Louisiana State Police troopers, the state has reportedly agreed to a $4.85 million settlement with his family. The agreement serves as a tacit admission that the horrifying violence captured on body camera footage could no longer be denied or buried.  

BOSSIP previously reported that Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, was chased by troopers in 2019 for an unspecified traffic violation near Monroe, Louisiana. The officers on the scene, John Clary, Dakota DeMoss, Kory York, and Chris Hollingsworth (now deceased, treated Greene like an animal. Video later released by the Associated Press showed troopers punching, stunning, dragging, and choking Greene while he cried out, “I’m scared” and “I’m your brother.” Officers left him face down in restraints and failed to provide medical aid. None of them were sentenced to jail time, and as of this writing, only one of them pleaded to lesser charges and was only sentenced probation. Despite national outrage and overwhelming video evidence, meaningful justice never came. Federal prosecutors declined to pursue charges against the troopers involved.  

March On Washington To Protest Police Brutality
Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

What makes the case even more disturbing is the calculated cover-up that followed. Louisiana State Police initially told Greene’s family he died in a car crash after hitting a tree. That lie unraveled once body camera footage surfaced showing the savage beating Greene endured. Medical evidence reportedly contradicted the police narrative almost immediately, with an emergency room doctor noting the official story “does not add up.” Yet officers and supervisors spent years withholding footage, filing misleading reports, and shielding one another from accountability.  

Shocking, we know.

The settlement closes part of the family’s civil lawsuit, but it does not erase the reality that Ronald Greene died begging for mercy while officers sworn to protect the public beat him to death and then lied about it. This is how police departments historically respond to brutality, the deny, delay, conceal, and hope the news story loses steam.

That’s why “say his name” and “say her name” is so powerful. Each and every person killed or abused by people in power should be emblazoned on the public’s brain. They will never give justice willingly; we have to constantly fight for it.

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