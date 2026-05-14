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Isan Elba Hosts CARE PACKAGE® Salon In Atlanta

Isan Elba’s CARE PACKAGE® Salon In Atlanta Blends Beauty, Maternal Advocacy & Direct Action For Black Mothers

Published on May 14, 2026
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Beauty Forward founder Isan Elba and humanitarian organization CARE transformed Atlanta’s Retreat at The Gathering Spot into a purpose-driven wellness space.

Isan Elba
Source: Brooks Lee / Brooks Lee

Framed by warm weather and rooftop ambiance, the immersive CARE PACKAGE® Salon spotlighted maternal health, birth equity, and community care while celebrating CARE’s 80-year humanitarian legacy.

Isan Elba
Source: Brooks Lee / Brooks Lee

The evening moved beyond traditional philanthropy, creating a hands-on, educational experience where beauty leaders, health advocates, and changemakers united to directly support mothers and birth workers through both dialogue and service.

For Elba, the mission was rooted in impact.

“It means the world to me,” Elba told BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass. “I’ve really sat on a mission for the past two years, really, to use my platform for good, to use my platform, to amplify extremely meaningful situations like this.”

Isan Elba
Source: Brooks Lee / Brooks Lee

Partnering with CARE allowed Elba to connect beauty activism with one of the nation’s most urgent conversations: Black maternal health outcomes.

“To be able to partner with such an iconic organization such as CARE, for something that affects women that look exactly like me, is incredibly important,” she said. “Really an honor to be able to use my platform to amplify things like this.”

Panel Prioritizes Maternal Health, Self-Advocacy, And Safer Birth Outcomes

The salon’s moderated panel focused heavily on foundational maternal wellness topics.

Isan Elba
Source: Brooks Lee / Brooks Lee

Key messaging included the importance of: 

  • Community health workers
  • Doulas
  • Midwives
  • Mental health resources
  • Shelters
  • Sharing testimonies
  • Counseling
  • Self-advocacy strategies
  • Healthy boundaries
  • Education around hospital expectations & more

Speakers emphasized the necessity of mothers understanding their own bodies, advocating for providers whose values align with their wishes, and establishing supportive care systems before birth.

Isan Elba
Source: Brooks Lee / Brooks Lee

Home births, provider alignment, and family or friendship support were also key themes, reinforcing that safer maternal outcomes often begin with informed decision making and strong community infrastructure.

Isan Elba
Source: Brooks Lee / Brooks Lee

Attendees were reminded that support is both emotional and practical, with one of the event’s most resonant takeaways being the reminder: “Closed mouths don’t get fed. Somebody knows somebody. Express yourself, there’s help out there.”

The phrase reinforced one of the panel’s strongest messages, that maternal care must include active self advocacy.

Elba Reflects On The Importance Of Building Community Before Motherhood

Elba said the salon’s honest conversations around doulas, midwives, community health workers, and self advocacy offered her an unexpectedly eye opening blueprint for what true maternal support should look like long before pregnancy begins.

“These are the conversations,” said Elba. “I didn’t even realize those are all things that you should have. And that’s the type of community that should be around you.”

Her reflection reinforced one of the evening’s most impactful messages: safer maternal outcomes are often rooted not just in medical intervention, but in education, aligned providers, healthy boundaries, and community based support systems established well before labor and delivery.

200 CARE PACKAGE® Boxes Packed With Essential Wellness Items

The evening’s philanthropic mission concluded with an interactive care package assembly. Guests packed 200 CARE PACKAGE® boxes for women in CARE’s Maternal Health Program.

Packages included body wash, body lotion, breast milk pumps, teething toys, baby wipes, revitalizing hand wash, fleece blankets, creams, lip balm, hand sanitizer, fragrance, fuzzy socks, 10 breast milk storage bags, and handwritten personal note cards.

This immersive packing experience transformed attendees from passive listeners into active participants, embodying one of the event’s defining principles: We’re “not here only to listen but also to respond.”

Beauty Forward Redefines Beauty As Community Care

By combining wellness, advocacy, and practical support, Beauty Forward and CARE demonstrated that beauty spaces can evolve into transformative platforms for social impact.

As CARE honors 80 years since its first CARE PACKAGE® delivery, Elba’s modern interpretation proves that care remains most powerful when it is intentional, informed, and deeply rooted in community.

For Atlanta’s mothers and birth workers, the event was not just a salon. It was a blueprint for how advocacy, beauty, and direct service can work together to create safer futures for black women.

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