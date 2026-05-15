From Struggle To Stability: Aisha Nyandoro’s ‘Magnolia Mother’s Trust’ Is Funding Freedom For Black Moms [Exclusive]

Flowers, brunches, and social media tributes often define Mother’s Day, but Aisha Nyandoro is focused on something far more enduring: advancing economic security, restoring dignity, and creating long-term stability for Black mothers.





Source: Springboard To Opportunities / The Elevate Prize Foundation

Just after Mother’s Day, Nyandoro’s Magnolia Mother’s Trust, the nation’s longest-running guaranteed income program for low-income Black mothers, is once again putting direct cash into the hands of Black women in Jackson, Mississippi.



Through its newest cohort of approximately 100 mothers, the initiative provides $1,000 monthly for one year while also investing in participants’ children through 529 college savings accounts, creating both immediate relief and a pathway toward generational change.

For Nyandoro, founder and CEO of Springboard to Opportunities, the work is rooted in addressing the policy failures that have historically left Black mothers among the nation’s most financially vulnerable populations.

Source: Springboard To Opportunities / The Elevate Prize Foundation

“Continuing this work right now is especially urgent because we understand that the affordability crisis is among us,” Nyandoro told BOSSIP. “We know that everything costs more.”

As rising costs continue to strain families nationwide, Nyandoro said Magnolia Mother’s Trust was designed to meet mothers where they are while affirming their worth.

“What would it look like if we filled in the gap and trust individuals, specifically Black moms, for the financial resources that they need to be successful?” she said.

Trust, Dignity, And Direct Support

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Source: Springboard To Opportunities / The Elevate Prize Foundation

Since its launch in 2018, Magnolia Mother’s Trust has supported more than 550 women, challenging harmful narratives that often frame poverty as personal failure rather than systemic inequity.

“All of these pieces that we are doing as a nonprofit organization here in Mississippi are pieces, quite frankly, that our government should be providing for,” Nyandoro said.

Rather than placing restrictive conditions on how support is used, the program allows mothers to prioritize the needs of their own households, whether that means keeping the lights on, buying groceries, securing transportation, or simply creating breathing room.

For La’Tionna, a previous participant, that breathing room became transformative during a deeply vulnerable chapter of motherhood.

Before entering the program, La’Tionna was raising her young son at the time (she’s now a mommy of two sons!) while navigating unemployment, housing insecurity, and the daily pressure of trying to keep her family afloat.

“Mostly paying bills and trying to make ends meet so I can feed my child,” La’Tionna shared. “It was a struggle for me to keep my lights on and putting food on the table.” Source: Springboard To Opportunities / The Elevate Prize Foundation

When she learned she had been selected for Magnolia Mother’s Trust, she described the moment not simply as financial relief, but as renewed hope.

“I felt like this was another opportunity God put in my lap.”

Restoring Joy In Motherhood

For La’Tionna, the impact of guaranteed income extended beyond survival. It created space for joy, self-care, and the ability to participate more fully in motherhood and family life.

For the first time, she was able to celebrate Mother’s Day not from a place of scarcity, but from a place of giving.

“Now, I can splurge,” she said. “I got my mom a new purse and I was able to go out to eat with my kids, which is something I always wanted to do.” Source: Springboard To Opportunities / The Elevate Prize Foundation

She added that it’s added to her lifestyle outside of basic needs.



“To be able to do self care and be able to give back? I don’t take that for granted.”

Her testimony shows that help from Magnolia Mother’s Trust is tried and true. When mothers are supported, they are better positioned not only to survive, but to nurture themselves, their children, and their communities.

Investing In Legacy

Nyandoro emphasized that Magnolia Mother’s Trust is not solely about addressing present hardship. It is about reshaping futures.

Source: Springboard To Opportunities / The Elevate Prize Foundation

“We’re not just investing in the mom,” Nyandoro said. “We’re investing in legacy.”

That legacy became even more meaningful for La’Tionna after surviving a devastating car accident that significantly disrupted her life and ability to work (a broken femur and her son in a halo). During that period, Magnolia Mother’s Trust remained a source of stability.

Rather than allowing the crisis to completely derail her progress, the program’s continued support from the likes of Gabrielle Union and Kamala Harris helped her maintain hope while rebuilding.

Today, La’Tionna is helping support future program participants, using her own experience to encourage other mothers facing hardship.

“I’m happy with who I am becoming,” she said.

As Magnolia Mother’s Trust continues expanding, Nyandoro’s broader vision remains clear: to create a future where Black mothers are not forced to prove their deservingness in order to receive support, but are trusted, invested in, and empowered from the start.

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To support Springboard to Opportunities or learn more about Magnolia Mother’s Trust, click HERE.