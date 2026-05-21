Vivica A. Fox Shades Spencer Pratt Amid L.A. Mayor’s Race: ‘We See Where Reality Stars Get Us’

Reality stars lack the qualifications to lead, unlike seasoned politicians.

Vivica A. Fox endorses Karen Bass for LA mayor over former reality star Spencer Pratt.

Trump supports Pratt's mayoral run, but Pratt faces an uphill battle in the heavily Democratic city.

Vivica A. Fox may not be naming names, but fans knew exactly who she was talking about when she mentioned reality stars dipping their toe in the political pond.

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

The whole country has seen just how much havoc a reality-star-turned-politician can wreak, so it’s hard to believe that anyone in Los Angeles is falling for that act again. There are 16 people running for Mayor in the Southern California city, one of them being former star of The Hills, Spencer Pratt.

TMZ caught Vivica A. Fox in New York City on Wednesday, May 20, where she was more than ready to slam Pratt and his bid for Mayor. The paparazzo couldn’t even finish asking her question–which started by listing the similarities between New York and L.A.–before the actress chimed in to show her disapproval for both Pratt and Donald Trump.

“Well, we see where reality stars get us, right?” Fox began. “That’s why the economy is in trouble right now, so y’all be careful with trusting these reality stars in political arenas. Good politicians, there’s a reason why they’re good politicians, because they make a career out of being a good politician. They just don’t jump in it and say, ‘Let me do it!'”

When asked if she was nervous as an L.A. resident herself, Vivica replied, “Yeah! Karen Bass is gonna win!”

Ironically enough, Trump showed his support for Pratt on Wednesday, claiming The Hills alum is a supporter of his and giving somewhat of an endorsement. While at Joint Base Andrews for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement, he responded to a reporter’s question about Pratt’s run for mayor.

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“I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character,” Trump said of Pratt, per the Los Angeles Times. “I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well.”

A registered Republican, the rundown reality star is running in a heavily Democratic city–Republicans make up less than 15% of the registered voting base. Still, he’s been polling strongly in second and third place in most major polls. Incumbent Karen Bass has consistently led the polls, while Pratt and Councilmember Nithya Raman are fighting for a spot in the Nov. 3 runoff.

“Everybody wants me to succeed because L.A. is the most important city in the country,” Pratt told TMZ on Wednesday. “The only support I need is from moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles. I’m laser focused on that.”

Despite naming it “the most important city in the country,” Pratt has also said he’d leave Los Angeles if he loses his bid for Mayor.