Michael Brown’s Mother, Lezley McSpadden-Head, Brings ‘WOMB~man’ Celebration Of Healing, Hope & Motherhood To Atlanta

Lezley McSpadden hosted a Mother's Day event to create a space for women to feel celebrated and supported.

The event balanced joyful fellowship with remembrance and healing for mothers navigating unimaginable loss.

Shared grief and the power of community were central themes, as mothers found solace in connecting with others.

Michael O.D. Brown’s mother returned to hosting after years away, creating a space where women could feel lighter, seen, and celebrated through fellowship, healing, and remembrance.

Source: Courtesy of BKPR

According to Lezley McSpadden-Head, motherhood begins long before a child enters the world. It begins in imagination, in hope, and in the quiet moments where a parent starts envisioning an entire future for someone they have yet to meet.

That sentiment became the heartbeat behind WOMB~man: A Mother’s Day Celebration of Life, an intimate gathering hosted by McSpadden and the Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation at 5 Church Atlanta.

Designed as more than a Mother’s Day brunch, the event brought women together for fellowship, live entertainment, healing conversations, and remembrance while creating a space where mothers could be poured into rather than carrying the weight of pouring into everyone else.

For McSpadden, returning to host a gathering for mothers carried deep emotion.

“I’m so nervous but with excitement,” she told BOSSIP’s Lauryn Bass in an exclusive conversation before the event. “I usually have an event for mothers but it’s been about three or four years for me.”

McSpadden explained that following the injustice surrounding the killing of her son, Michael Brown Jr., in Ferguson, Missouri, she stepped back while navigating her own grief journey.

Source: Courtesy of BKPR

“I’m from St. Louis and after the injustice of the killing of my son, I felt a bit defeated so I did retreat,” she shared.

This year also held additional significance. Michael Brown would have turned 30 years old.

“This year my son would be 30 and I wanted to have a gathering in his honor for his birthday, but those plans didn’t work out,” she explained. “But my friend who talks about her mom a lot, who is no longer with us, said let’s do something together.”

Atlanta itself carried special meaning.

“Atlanta stood up in protest for my son and I can’t repay them back.”

She said grief continues changing shape over time.

“No day feels the same moving forward, but I know a lot of us try to press on, but it gets difficult. So you try to find some time to share some space with others.”

A Celebration Of Life

The event’s title intentionally shifted focus away from death and toward creation.

“The name came from exactly what it is,” McSpadden explained. “We come from a womb and create others. This is a complete celebration of life. We don’t have to be reminded of the death.”

She continued by reflecting on the emotional journey of motherhood itself.

“From the moment you find out you’re carrying, the mind starts going and you start planning out a whole future for your baby.”

That message extended beyond the stage and into the atmosphere itself.

Guests entered 5 Church Atlanta, surrounded by beautiful floral arrangements, greenery, and glowing candlelight that added warmth and a soft aroma throughout the room. Mothers dressed in elegant garden attire gathered around carefully curated tablescapes while Mike Jones and Friends welcomed attendees with live music as the doors opened.

Hosted by Tameka Foster, the afternoon featured appearances and performances by EmpresselBey, Ms. Shirleen, spoken-word moments, and musical performances by Zaint Echo and MAJOR, creating an experience that balanced celebration with reflection.

Source: Courtesy of BKPR

Guests also explored featured vendors and later enjoyed a brunch spread that included mixed greens salad, fresh fruit, salmon, buttermilk fried chicken, French toast, bacon, an omelet station, chicken sausage, shrimp and grits, and assorted desserts.

A Dove Remembrance Booth also offered attendees a quiet opportunity to honor loved ones.

Creating Community Through Shared Grief

McSpadden’s advocacy work has long centered around making sure mothers navigating unimaginable loss do not feel isolated.

Source: Courtesy of BKPR

“It became important to me after I needed an outlet for myself and there wasn’t anything local that spoke to my situation being a Black woman and my son being killed by a police officer,” she explained.

That need eventually led her to create Rainbow of Mothers, connecting women through shared experiences and support.

“This is our real life. We have to continue to support other mothers who the world may not know but feel the same way.”

The impact of the community was visible throughout the afternoon.

“We all lost three boys. I lost my son to gun violence. We’re here to support each other,” said Phyllis Peterson, founder of the Aramis Peterson Foundation.

For many women attending, the pain discussed throughout the room reflected realities they continue living every day.

Cynthia King, who shared that her son was killed in September 2025, described grief as an ongoing emotional journey with no roadmap.

“I’ve learned that it’s so many of us mothers out here that are grieving the loss of our children,” said King. “Losing a child is the worst pain any mother could ever endure.”

King explained that sudden loss often leaves mothers carrying unanswered questions.

“You never think you’ll bury your child,” she said. “It’s different when your child is taken from you. It’s a different type of pain and hurt. You forever walk around with so many questions like, ‘Why? What did I do wrong? Why did they take my baby?’” Source: Courtesy of BKPR

Months later, she said healing remains something she is still learning to navigate.

“I’ve learned to say it’s okay not to be okay,” King shared. “Every day I just get up breathing, trying to figure out how to continue to live my life without my son.”

She became emotional while reflecting on the ordinary moments that now feel irreplaceable.

“I miss his voice. I miss his smell. I miss his kissing me on the cheek. I miss him coming to see me,” King said. “This has been the worst pain I have ever felt in my life.”

Carrying The Fight Forward

McSpadden also spoke candidly about seeking therapy after losing Michael.

“After losing my son, that was my first time going and like most people I didn’t believe in it,” she admitted. “It’s an invisible tool and it’s helped me manage my grief.”

She explained that healing often begins with remembering the moments that continue living beyond loss.

“Think about the good times,” she said. “Remember all the smiles, hugs, pictures, voice recordings. Embrace the life from your womb to your lap to your arms.”

When asked what she hoped women would leave with after attending WOMB~man, her answer reflected the purpose behind the gathering.

“I hope they feel lighter, seen and understood without saying a word.”

Through the Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons & Daughters Foundation, McSpadden’s work continues beyond the celebration. This year the organization is honoring Michael’s 30th birthday by awarding 30 scholarships worth $3,000 each, along with care packages for recipients.

Those interested in learning more or supporting the foundation can visit MichaelODBrown.org.

While WOMB~man centered healing, motherhood, and community, McSpadden made clear another mission remains ongoing:

“The fight for justice is still going.”