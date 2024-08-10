Lezley McSpadden Speaks On Michael Brown's Death
Michael Brown’s Mother, Lezley McSpadden, Opens Up About Son’s Death And ‘Broken Promises’ Of Justice 10 Years Later
Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of the violent and tragic death of Michael Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by former Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson on August 9, 2014. Brown’s death represented one of the high-profile cases that became the catalyst of the Black Lives Matter movement, however, a full decade later, no one has been held criminally accountable for his death, and his mother, Lezley McSpadden said she’s still “waiting” for some semblance of justice.
“Emotional, sad, heartbreaking,” McSpadden said in an exclusive interview with GMA3’s DeMarco Morgan, “Waiting on the promises that were made by certain officials. And 10 years later those promises have just become broken promises.”
In July, McSpadden gave testimony before the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights (IACHR), which reviewed the case of her son’s killing in a public hearing.
From ABC News:
Lezley McSpadden, Brown’s mother, joined nonprofit organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Howard University on a Zoom conference to petition the IACHR to recommend for United States prosecutors to criminally litigate Brown’s killing. Lawyers from the U.S. State Department and the Department of Justice also attended the hearing.
“The PTSD is overwhelming. I do have three remaining children. I was very scared and nervous to let them out of my sight for weeks after Mike was killed,” McSpadden said. “I received tons and tons of threatening letters. It got so bad where my lawyers had to look through my mail before I looked through it.”
“We will undoubtedly hear from the state a litany of all the things they have done to address the scourge of racist police violence in this country over the last 10 years, some of which I commend them for doing,” Kerry Kennedy, with RFK Human Rights, said at the conference. “Is it enough when more people were killed by police in 2023 than any other previously recorded year? The answer is no.”
“Wesley Bell promised to review the evidence and would never promise to file charges in any case. And he kept that promise by reviewing the evidence and making a public announcement that he would not file charges. At the end of the day, as was concluded by the DOJ and other investigative agencies, there is not sufficient evidence to justify any charges.”
“That’s kind of like my worst nightmare that came true,” Deja told GMA3 host DeMarco Morgan. “You always hear about Black males in the world just being killed for whatever reason, like, they don’t make it past 25.”
“I was at work,” McSpadden said. “She just said to me, ‘They shot Mike-Mike’ [Brown’s nickname]. Those were her only words to me. When I clicked over and say ‘Hello,’ my heart dropped.”McSpadden said she heard even less from the officer who she spoke to after her co-worker gave her a ride to the scene where Brown was still lying dead in the street.“I saw an officer standing there,” she said. “He’s never seen me. I’ve never seen him. And I asked him, ‘Is that my son? And he say, ‘yeah.’ And I can’t tell you anything that happened after that for probably 72 hours because I died for a second there. I just lost it. I couldn’t believe it. Why?”
“I met mothers that didn’t look like me that experienced the same thing,” McSpadden told Morgan. “And what we did have in common was the communities that we came from. Poverty stricken, low-income housing, people that they think are uneducated. But I will say that it’s been outrageously done to those who look like you and I.”
- Boo’d Up Bawse Ricky Rawse Cozies Up With Slimmy Stunner Jazzma Kendrick At Luxurious RR22 Launch Event In Hollywood
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
- Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper’s Family Speaks Out—‘Show The Date & Time On These Videos!’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out---'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony 'Ant' Wilson With Stunning Shots—'Forever'