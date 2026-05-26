Queen Latifah showcased some strong family U.N.I.T.Y. on Monday (May 25) as she hosted the 2026 American Music Awards.

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The actress and musician tends to keep her family life private, but on Monday, she stepped out with her partner, Eboni Nichols, and their son to walk the carpet ahead of the American Music Awards.

Queen Latifah, who hosted the show, commanded the room in a faux fur Christian Siriano Runway Coat, pulling her hair back into a sleek ponytail and letting the outfit do the talking. She threw up a peace sign as she posed for pictures with Eboni, their 6-year-old son, Rebel, and Kaviaa James, the 7-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

Latifah made her return to the AMAs stage after last hosting the ceremony in 1995 alongside Tom Jones and Lorrie Morgan. This time, however, she did it solo, which she admits made her both “nervous” and “excited.”

“I know it’s going to be great just because of the people that are performing and that this is a fan-favorite show,” she told People ahead of the broadcast. “The fans get to pick who they want to see and who they think should win. This is always something that really comes back to the people, and I’m going to make sure that the people feel good about what they’re seeing and hearing.”

The “U.N.I.T.Y.” rapper’s family outing comes shortly after she made a rare comment about motherhood during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Latifah and Nichols welcomed Rebel in 2019, which came shortly after the death of Latifah’s mother, Rita Owens, in 2018.

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“[Motherhood] makes you put one foot in front of the other no matter what,” she told the outlet earlier this month. “I’m going to leave it at that. You got to put one foot in front of the other. There’s no quitting.” “It’s a challenge. Everything gets real. Priorities change too. You know, you realize what’s really important and who’s really important,” the actress continued. “And it’s tougher on other people, because when you get an actual baby, the grown people you treat like babies have to grow up, cause sorry, you can’t get that [anymore].” “But I thank God for the tribe, for the village. It takes a village and I really am thankful for mine,” Latifah concluded.