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Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX

T.I., Gucci Mane, Angel Reese & The Atlanta Dream: Here’s What You Missed At BIRTHDAY BASH XXX

The South's musical legacy shone bright at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX, with performances that had the crowd on their feet.

Published on May 26, 2026
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  • The event featured Atlanta legends like T.I., Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz, showcasing the depth and staying power of the city's musical talent.
  • Goodie Mob received a special award, adding historical significance and highlighting Atlanta's contribution to the genre.
  • The concert felt like a true celebration of Atlanta's identity, with the performances and energy reflecting the city's pride and influence.
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Source: Paras Griffin/ Amir Gray/ Prince Williams

Birthday Bash XXX turned into a full-scale love letter to the city, delivering the event’s first-ever All-Atlanta lineup and reminding everybody why Atlanta continues to shape the sound, style, and swagger of hip-hop. This wasn’t just another concert recap. It was a hometown celebration packed with legends, crowd favorites, and city pride from start to finish. Leading the night was T.I., whose headlining set doubled as a 20-year salute to both his landmark album King and the iconic film ATL, giving fans a live reminder of how deeply his music and presence are tied to the culture of the city.

RELATED: T.I. Talks ‘Kill The King,’ Legacy And “Mr. Birthday Bash” Status With Lore’l At Birthday Bash XXX
RELATED: Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream Turn Statement Win into Star-Studded Birthday Bash Night in Atlanta

The lineup made that Atlanta-first energy hit even harder. Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka, Soulja Boy, YK Niece, Travis Porter, Fabo, Pastor Troy, and Kilo Ali each brought their own era, flavor, and signature anthems to the stage, creating a gallery-worthy run of moments that felt both nostalgic and alive in real time. From trap heavyweights to club-era favorites, the night moved like a tour through Atlanta’s musical legacy, showing the depth of talent the city has produced and the staying power of the artists who helped define it.

Beyond the performances, Birthday Bash XXX also made room to honor Atlanta greatness in a deeper way, even inviting the ladies of the Atlanta Dream to the concert.

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Not only that, but legendary group Goodie Mob received this year’s Rico Wade Gamechanger Award.

That tribute added heart and history to a night already rooted in hometown impact. This gallery captures the standout performances, surprise energy, and proud city-to-city connection that made Birthday Bash XXX feel bigger than a concert. It felt like Atlanta celebrating itself.

RELATED STORY: Fabo Brings Bankhead Energy To Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX With DJ Misses

RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Check Out Everything You Missed at BIRTHDAY BASH XXX Below

We Are the Birthday

Behind the Curtain: The Hennessy Lounge is Poppin

One Time for the Hennessey Bartenders

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Hot 107.9 PD Devin Steel and Beyonce Backstage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Athlete of the Mic winner Hooper James

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

RELATED STORY: Hooper James Shines As Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash XXX Athlete of the Mic Winner

Athlete of the Mic Winner Hooper James & Miasia Symone

Birthday Bash XXX Who’s Hot Winner Daysha Taylor

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Birthday Bash XXX Who’s Hot Winner Daysha Taylor

Kilo Ali Takes the BB XXX Stage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Kilo Ali

MiAsia Symone Backstage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fabo Backstage with Weso from Hip Hop Wired

Fabo Walking to the BB XXX Stage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fabo’s BB XXX Performance

Fabo Backstage with DJ Misses

The Morning Hustle Alton Walker, Lore’l, and Kyle Santillian Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

YK Niece Hits the BB XXX Stage

Alton Walker, Gary With Da Tea, and Dunkas Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Travis Porter Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Travis Porter Takes the BB XXX Stage

Incognito and DJ Misses Backstage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The Ying Yang Twins About to Hit the BB XXX Stage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The Ying Yang Twinz Get Low

RELATED STORY: Ying Yang Twins Talk Party Music Legacy & ATL Roots With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Partyboi Duece

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Soulja Boy Backstage with Hip Hop Wired

Soulja Boy Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

RELATED STORY: Soulja Boy Talks Classics, Comebacks And Legacy With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Soulja Boy Serves Pretty Boy Swag

Souja Boy Backstage with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian

Zaytoven Backstage with Weso of Hip Hop Wired

Mandii B and DJ Misses in the Hennessy Lounge

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The Atlanta Dream are in the Building

The Ladies of the Atlanta Dream Showing Love

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

DJ Holiday on the BB XXX Stage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Waka Flocka Flame Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Waka Flaka Flame Hits the BB XXX Stage

RELATED STORY: Waka Flocka Flame Talks Legend Status, Politics And Going Crazy On Stage With The Morning Hustle At Birthday Bash XXX

Good Mob Backstage at BB XXX Mandii B and Jazzy T

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Goodie Mob Talks ATL Classics Albums Backstage at BB XXX

RELATED STORY: Goodie Mob Honored With Rico Wade Game Changer Award At Birthday Bash XXX With Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T

Lil Duval Steps in the Building

Norris from DTLR showing Lil Duval Backstage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Tiny and Heiress Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fashun Pull Up with Tiny and Norris

The Men of Hot 107.9 Take the BB XXX Stage

2 Chainz is in The Building

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

2 Chainz Takes the Stage at BB XXX

Mykko Montana Backstage at BB XXX

Big Gipp Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

DC Young Fly tells Weso from HipHopWired, He’s Mad He Missed THIS at BB XXX

Goodie Mob Honored at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The Legendary Goodie Mob

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Ryan Cameron and Pastor Troy Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

DJ Whoo Kid & Lil Duval Backstage

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Young Dro Backsage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Young Dro Fashun Pull Up with Norris

Young Dro Hits the BB XXX Stage

Gucci Mane Takes the BB XXX Stage

Gucci Mane Got the Crowd Singing

Zaytoven, OJ Da Juiceman and Gucci Mane Take the Stage Together

Lil Scrappy Has Entered the Building

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fashun Pull-Up with Lil Scrappy and Norris

DJ Whoo Kidd on the BB XXX Stage

Rocko Backstage at BB XXX

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

The King Has Entered the Building

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

JahLion Sound

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

King and Zonnique Blind Rate Their Father’s Best Songs

T.I. Takes the BB XXX Stage

Heiress Hits the BB XXX Stage with Her Father

King Hits the Stage with T.I.

T.I. Let ‘Em Know

T.I. Heads To The Stage

T.I. - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Gorilla Zoe Backstage at BBXXX

Gorilla Zoe - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

NuFace, OJ Da Juiceman & Zaytoven Backstage

NuFace, OJ Da Juiceman & Zaytoven - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir All Smiles Backstage

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

NuFace & Ryan Cameron Posted Up Backstage

NuFace & Ryan Cameron - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fatt Smaxk Backstage at BBXXX

Fatt Smaxk - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

T.I. With Lore’l of The Morning Hustle Backstage

T.I. & Lore'l From The Morning Hustle - Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Fashun Pull Up With King & Norris from DTLR

Mandii B’s First Birthday Bash in The Books

Jigi Deniro Partying With The Crowd

A Night Of MAGIC

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T.I., Gucci Mane, Angel Reese & The Atlanta Dream: Here’s What You Missed At BIRTHDAY BASH XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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