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Cardi B Wants To Tour Again This Year Under One Condition

Cardi B Wants To Tour Again This Year, But Only If The People In Charge ‘Come Correct’ After Her Recent Success

Published on May 26, 2026
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  • Cardi B announces plans for another North American tour this fall.
  • Her previous tour grossed over $70 million, but she had to finance much of it herself.
  • Cardi wants a bigger budget for her next tour to cover expenses like crew, repairs, and late fees.

Cardi B is already prepping to go back on the road, just one month after wrapping up her first headlining tour.

2025 Global Citizen Festival
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

The Little Miss Drama Tour was such a smash hit that Cardi B could be hitting the road again a lot sooner than anyone expected.

On Wednesday, May 20, the rapper hosted a Spaces session on X, during which she announced that she’s looking to embark on yet another North American tour this fall. The Grammy winner gave some details on the potential next leg of her tour, opening up about her hopes for a bigger budget after showing everyone just how much her performances can make.

“A lot of people been asking about another leg for a tour. I do want to go on tour real soon,” Cardi said. “I will ideally like to go on tour, I’ll say about September, October so I could be off November and December and January. However, motherf**kers gotta come correct. I feel like I showed them how much money I could make and could gross.”

The former reality star went on to say that she will make a decision on the possibility in the next few weeks.

“I’m just weighing my options. When you sell tickets, you got options,” she said. “You actually have people fighting for you. So that’s what I’m really waiting on. Like, what choice am I going to make? I’ll probably make my decision in two weeks or so.”

Cardi B went on to address any doubts about the tour making more than $70 million. Billboard reported in back in April that her North American stadium run, which included 35 shows, grossed more than $70 million and sold 453,000 tickets.

“My tour didn’t supposedly gross $70 million. It actually did gross $70 million,” she insisted. “Ya’ll hear gross $70 million, y’all not really making maths.”

Cardi went on to explain that she did a deal with Live Nation that advanced her $20 million; She had to pay that back, in addition to paying a percentage out to her agency and management.

The Bronx native ended up using a big portion of her own money to finance the rest of the tour, which ended up costing her $35 million in total. She went on to explain in her Spaces how and why she had to pour more money into the tour, including expenses like repairs, flying various crews in, and incurring $50,000 curfew late fees.

“Not only do I take care of my four kids, I take care of my whole family,” she continued. “And when I’m talking about whole family, I’m not talking about just mom and dad. I got a big a– f**king family.”

Cardi embarked on her first headlining tour in February following the release of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?. It’s currently unclear if her upcoming tour will mimic the shows she performed during the first leg of the tour, or if she’s planning on making some changes.

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