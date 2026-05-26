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Keyshia Ka’oir Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net You already know Mrs. Guwop had to support her man in stunning fashion, opting for a monochromatic look. From the hair down to the boots, the burgundy hue made her a standout… along with the ice, of course.

DJ Misses Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Posted On The Corner’s DJ Misses represented for Hot 107.9 with the station’s custom jersey, styled with a pair of classic red hot pants and a cross belt. Add some blonde box braids and some gold jewelry, and it’s clear that she was having a time! Love Bossip? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Daysha Taylor Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net As this year’s winner of Hot 107.9’s Who’s Hot competition, Daysha Taylor opened the show with a cute, yet classic look. The Taylor Girlz lyricist struck out on her own with some fashion-forward cutout denim jeans with a white top and Timbs.

YK Niece Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net As the lone female performer of the main show, YK Niece had a lot to prove. She did just that, rocking a fresh jersey look with a beat face and ponytail with side bang. It was casual with the right amount of edginess to make it pop on the big stage.

MiAsia Symone Source: Amir Gray / R1 Digital Another stylish lady of the Hot crew, midday personality MiAsia Symone gave new-age Aaliyah vibes with leather color-block cargo pants and custom Nike Air Force 1s. A honey-blonde bussdown and gold jewelry complete the look.

Lore’l Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net Lore’l of The Morning Hustle adds a pop of color with a fun, electric-blue short ‘do and nails, breaking up the Hot uniform. Add a white tee, pearl clothespins, black bubble skirt and vintage handbag, and you have a sporty-stylish fit that definitely turned heads.

Tiny & Heiress Harris Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net You know we are fans of a mother-daughter slay! Tiny Harris mixed sexy and sporty with a monochromatic look, featuring a lace bustier and leopard-print track pants. Meanwhile, Heiress complimented her mom with a pink leopard print tracksuit with blue accents – which stood out during her surprise pop-out during Papa TIP’s set at Birthday Bash!

Zonnique Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net This OMG Girl also kept it comfy & cute to watch the fam in action. Zonnique rocked out with a cropped, airbrushed tee, baggy jeans, and a casual updo to enjoy the Old Atlanta vibes.

Mandii B & DJ Jazzy T Source: Amir Gray / R1 Digital The hosts of Hot 107.9’s weekend show Off The Clock showed off their individual touches to the Hot jersey. Mandii B rocked black denim parachute pants & stylish red boots, while DJ Jazzy T kept it hip hop with denim shorts, custom AF1s and Black Ray-Bans.

The Atlanta Dream Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net Fresh off of their win over the Phoenix Mercury Sunday night, Atlanta Dream teammates Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese, Naz Hillmon & Allisha Gray celebrated at the big show. From Angel & Naz’s sexy styles to Allisha and Rhyne’s casual chic, these players are stunners both on and off the court!

DJ Princess Cut Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net Here’s proof that just a little bit of glitter goes a long way! DJ Princess Cut adds some sparkle to her Hot jersey that danced bright under the lights. With the extra on the jersey, she kept the rest of the look classic with a cheerleader skirt and bangles.

Jigi Deniro Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net The newest member of the Hot roster, Jigi Deniro, held it down in the Hennessy Media Lounge with red flare pants, adorned with mirror accents for a retro look.