Wildest Celebrity Party Requests That Allegedly Cost More Than Most Houses

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Some of the most extravagant celebrity party requests include state-of-the-art security, expensive menus, live performances, and private island venues.

Being famous comes with extravagant work perks like dressing room requests for rose petals in the toilet, 100 white doves, or a separate dressing room just for the star’s wigs. When you’re a star like Will Smith, a mere trailer isn’t enough when making an action film.

A typical celebrity party can rack up millions in expenses, especially if it’s a milestone birthday. Between paying for security for high-profile guests, extravagant catering, and booking performances by other celebs, those party tabs can pay for a home purchase.

According to the parenting and pregnancy site What to Expect, the average child’s birthday party costs around $314, while 1 in 5 parents may spend over $500. Apparently, Cardi B didn’t get the memo.

When it comes to work or party demands, there are few limitations on the company or celeb budget.

How Do Bey and Jay Differ with Dressing Room Requests?

The billionaire power couple has been on the run together for a couple of tours and seems to make it work despite completely different backstage demands. Beyoncé fuels her super high-impact dancing and live singing by eating juicy baked chicken and steamed green vegetables.

Her request for Aquafina water is very specific: one half of the case must be cold and the other half room temperature.

While Jay-Z’s food demands are simple since he’s apparently a fan of peanut butter and jelly, he must have a whopping seven dressing rooms. Unlike his wife, he prefers Fiji water but also agrees to the half-cold/half-room-temperature request.

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What Did Will Smith Ask For?

If Will Smith ever invites you to visit him on set, just go, seriously, just go. Even if you’re not interested in seeing him work, it may be worth hanging out at his extreme, custom-made $2.5 million mobile mansion that takes the place of a typical star trailer.

According to AOL, this mobile mansion-trailer hybrid needs 22 wheels and hydraulic power to get around. It features $30,000 premium leather seats, a full kitchen worth $200,000 with granite countertops, and it fits his massive wardrobe.

The bathroom itself could pay for the down payment on a median-priced home, as it costs $25,000 and features high-tech shower glass that frosts over when you push a button.

Where does he work out on set? Don’t worry, there’s a completely separate vehicle just for his equipment.

Did Kim Kardashian Really Rent an Island During Covid?

From graduations to funerals to work, many people had to make sacrifices when it came to being around people during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kardashian parties aren’t known for being chill little get-togethers, and a worldwide pandemic didn’t stop them from having a luxury birthday party.

In 2020, when Kim turned 40, she unapologetically hosted a party on a private island that reportedly cost over $2 million, according to Business Insider. 30 of her closest friends went to the island on her private jet and landed at The Brando resort in Polynesia.

According to her Instagram post, she was at least smart enough to have her closest circle undergo multiple health screenings and asked them to quarantine beforehand.

Don’t Forget Mommie Dearest

Not one to be upstaged by her daughters for too long, Kris Jenner spent an estimated $6.5 million on her birthday party in 2025, according to Yahoo Entertainment. According to a luxury party planner, the party must’ve been in the works for at least a year.

There were lots of live performances, tight security for its billionaire guest list, and the need to meet the dietary requests of the rich and famous with a tailored menu.

Celebs wishing her a happy birthday included:

Beyoncé

Mariah Carey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

If you can’t afford Kardashian-level party entertainment, you can still have a lit party with the help of an audio technician in Orlando, Florida.

Who Is the Half-Million Dollar Celeb Baby?

There is no age restriction for enjoying expensive parties in the celeb world.

A Cardi B birthday party will likely continue to be the place to be, and she and her ex, Offset, spared no expenses to honor their first child together.

When Kulture completed her first rotation around the sun, her famous parents spent an estimated $400,000 on her party, according to TMZ. The themed cake alone cost $100,000.

A Build-A-Bear workshop was part of the fun, and a New York City power outage didn’t stop the fun for too long, as a backup generator came to the rescue.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do People Get Invited to Celebrity Parties?

Even if you’re not famous, there’s a chance you can still mingle with the elite by leveraging industry events like award show after-parties. Booking VIP experiences, such as tables for charity events, can get you closer to industry professionals.

Accessing exclusive events includes using booking platforms like Discotheque and looking for VIP tables and bottle service. Attend networking socials, which you may find in groups such as Sunset Socials.

Check out specific popular hangouts like the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood or Skybar.

Who Throws the Celebrity White Party?

There have been different people who have hosted the famous White Party over the years. However, some of the most famous ones were hosted by Sean ‘P Diddy’ Combs from 1998 to 2009.

Billionaire Michael Rubin recently hosted them, and it’s usually in the Hamptons around the 4th of July. The party has a very strict all-white dress code and includes some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports.

A Real Celebrity Party (or Dressing Room) Is Anything But Boring

A celebrity party isn’t cheap and certainly isn’t free to host. Additionally, a lot of money is spent on the backstage perks of some of your favorite actors and musicians.

At least that room-temperature Aquafina water or mobile mansion can ensure you get the entertainment you pay for. From a mobile mansion to half-million-dollar birthday parties for toddlers, celebrities know how to work hard and party even harder.

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