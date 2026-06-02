North Carolina Officer Karson Hyder Fired And Criminally Charged For Viral Beating Of Black Woman

Viral video shows officer repeatedly punching Black woman during arrest

Officer charged with assault, released on bond after internal investigation

Victim's family says video was crucial in holding officer accountable

Make them pay for their crimes!

A North Carolina police officer who was caught on a viral doorbell-camera video repeatedly punching a Black woman named Cherrie Moore during an arrest has now been criminally charged, according to PEOPLE. Authorities report that former Shelby police officer Karson Hyder, 22, surrendered to the Cleveland County Detention Center on June 1 after being charged with one count of assault inflicting serious injury. He was subsequently released on a $10,000 secured bond.

The incident occurred on May 29 in Shelby, about 45 miles west of Charlotte, while officers were conducting a criminal investigation. Video captured by a home security camera appears to show Hyder taking 34-year-old Cherrie Moore to the ground and repeatedly striking her in the head and upper body as she cried out and questioned why she was being arrested. At one point, another officer can be heard intervening and telling Hyder to stop while attempting to take control of the situation.

Warning: The following video is disturbing

Footage of the police abuse spread rapidly across social media, sparking protests and widespread criticism. Shelby Police Chief Brad Fraser publicly described the officer’s actions as “disturbing and inappropriate.” Hyder was initially placed on administrative suspension and then fired after the department completed an internal investigation. The findings were subsequently turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for an independent review.

“As a lifelong resident of this community, I care deeply about the residents we serve and the reputation of this department,” Fraser said at Saturday’s news conference. “While this incident does not reflect the values of the Shelby Police Department, it does reinforce the importance of holding ourselves to the highest standards of conduct.”





Moore had originally been arrested on charges that included burglary, resisting arrest, and assault on an officer. However, reports indicate that some charges against her were later dropped, and her attorney said she is receiving mental-health treatment. Video from the scene captured Moore asking officers for mental-health assistance and stating that she was not taking her medication.

Moore’s family says the video evidence was crucial. Her father, Gregory Moore, said watching the footage brought him to tears and argued that without the Ring camera recording, the officer might never have been held accountable. The family has vowed to pursue justice as the state’s investigation continues.

Via QCNews:

“Think about if that would’ve been your child. Think about if that would’ve been your brother’s kid or anybody else in your family’s kid. How would you feel right about now if you was in my shoes?” Moore said.



QC is also reporting a previous connection between Hyder and Moore. Court records reveal that last year, Moore pleaded guilty to resisting an officer in a separate case that Hyder was also involved in. It is undetermined whether or not he recognized or remembered her from that incident.