The Hot Girl Price Of Style: Megan Thee Stallion Denounces $1.2 Million Wardrobe Lawsuit As ‘Fraudulent’

A high-stakes financial battle has erupted in the world of celebrity fashion as Megan Thee Stallion‘s payment dispute has taken over headlines. Luxury styling agency Six K and celebrity stylist Eric Archibald have hit the Grammy-winning rapper with a massive $1.2 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid wardrobe bills. However, the hip-hop icon is refusing to be backed into a corner.

Source: Amiri / Amiri

The legal action was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County by Six K and Archibald. According to court documents, the 31-year-old musician, born Megan Pete, originally hired Archibald to provide professional wardrobe styling services across a wide array of public events. However, the plaintiffs allege that Megan failed to compensate them for multiple high-profile appearances spanning a nearly two-year window from January 8, 2024, through August 2025.

According to PEOPLE, the plaintiffs claim they repeatedly submitted itemized invoices to every related Stallion business entity between January 2025 and January 2026. To back up their financial demands, Six K and Archibald provided the court with what they claim are official deal memos, which they assert were formally acknowledged by Megan’s team via email. In total, the explicit amount demanded in the lawsuit is a whopping $1,243,501.98.

As a primary piece of evidence, the styling team submitted a specific deal memo from July 8, 2025, detailing the wardrobe costs for the Pete & Thomas Foundation Inaugural Gala in New York City, an event Megan attended on July 16, 2025. The single itemized memo total came out to $53,800, which accounted for stylist prep days, assistant fees, and three gowns.

According to the complaint, Six K made numerous unsuccessful attempts over the last two years to resolve the outstanding balance, but they claim no settlement was ever reached. Archibald further alleges that the lack of payment has heavily impacted him personally and hindered his agency professionally, particularly because a significant portion of the missing money was designated to pay third-party fashion vendors who supplied the clothing.

While the large financial figures have dominated headlines, the rapstress released a public statement completely refuting the narrative surrounding Meg’s payment dispute. Instead of a simple oversight or lack of funds, she claims that an internal investigation by her legal and financial professionals uncovered deeply concerning billing discrepancies.

“My finance team conducted a comprehensive audit of Eric Archibald’s wardrobe expenses and uncovered fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified,” Megan stated. “Those findings raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of expenses that we repeatedly tried to resolve privately with Eric’s team. Rather than address the issues from the audit, Eric and his team chose to file a lawsuit. The facts are on our side, and I won’t be coerced into paying charges that can’t be substantiated.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Payment Dispute Comes After Major Court Win

This latest courtroom showdown adds to what has already been an incredibly turbulent and high-stakes year for Megan. Just days before this wardrobe billing drama went public, the rapper made a triumphant return to the spotlight, walking the runway on May 28, 2026, during the Paraiso Miami Swim Week to promote her swimwear label, Hot Girl Summer.

The public runway appearance was a massive relief to fans following a terrifying health scare earlier in the spring. As previously reported, Megan was forced to make a sudden, early exit from her Broadway run in Moulin Rouge! The Musical after she became severely ill and was rushed to the hospital in the middle of an onstage performance on March 30. Her doctors ultimately forced her to cut her theatrical run short on May 1st, a moment the rapper later described to her social media followers as a profound wake-up call to prioritize her well-being.

Furthermore, Meg’s payment dispute comes on the heels of a massive victory in the federal courts, where a judge completely reinstated her $75,000 defamation and harassment judgment against blogger Milagro Gramz. Having successfully legally beaten internet smear campaigns and defended her reputation.