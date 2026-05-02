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Megan Thee Stallion Ends Broadway Debut With Celeb Support

Curtain Call For Thee Hot Girl: Megan Thee Stallion Closes Her Broadway Debut, Cardi B & Kandi Burruss Show Support

Megan Thee Stallion took her final bow in her Broadway debut of 'Moulin Rouge.' Celebs like Cardi B and Kandi Burruss came to bid her adieu.

Published on May 2, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion has closed her very first Broadway chapter as she took her final bow in Moulin Rouge on May 1.

Megan Thee Stallion x Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman / MurphyMade / Megan thee stallion

Cardi B stopped by to show her girl some love and took to the internet to give a glowing review of Meg’s performance.

“Megan looked amazing and she did amazing,” she said. “I don’t know if she’s going to do it again. It was so amazing. I hope she does it again.”

Meg’s time in the Paris district of Pigalle—where Moulin Rouge is set—came to an unexpectedly quick end after the rapper and her NBA player ex, Klay Thompson, shockingly split after rumors of infidelity. Though she has not confirmed whether or not her early departure is due to her personal life, it’s been widely assumed by fans that she’s in need of a break.

Cardi wasn’t the only celeb to pop out for Meg as Kandi Burruss also made her way over to Moulin Rouge for Thee Stallion’s last bow. She posted a vide of herself and her daughter, Riley, taking in the show.

Meg broke the news to her hotties that she’d be exiting the show on May 1 instead of the original date of May 17 in a post which featured the other celebrities who came during her Broadway run, including Victoria Monet, Gabrielle Union and others.

Meg also missed a show for a health scare due to exhaustion, and we all know thee hot girl coach is always busy. Nonetheless, she returned to the stage and even performed the night the news of broke her breakup with Thompson hit the internet. She was seen getting visibly tearful during a standing ovation.

The Houston rapper made history as the first Black woman to step into the role of Zidler in the Tony-winning musical and was immediately welcomed with open arms by the Broadway community. It remains to be seen if she’ll make her way back but, in the meantime, she’s starring in the new Adam Sandler film, Roommates, on Netflix and has a fun reprising role on the new NBC show, Reggie Dinkins, alongside Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe.

Hollywood seems to keep calling Meg and she’s always answering. So, it’s likely that she’ll be gracing our screens and stages for years to come.

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