Subscribe
Close
Crime

Karmelo Anthony Prosecution Rests After Calling 21 Witnesses

Karmelo Anthony Trial: Prosecution Rests After Calling 21 Witnesses, Students Testify Against Self-Defense Claims

Published on June 8, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Prosecution argues Anthony escalated dispute, introducing deadly force over minor disagreement.
  • Defense claims Anthony acted in self-defense, fearing for safety after being physically confronted.
  • Jury must decide if Anthony's actions constituted murder or lawful self-defense.
Karmelo Anthony Austin Metcalf
Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe / Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Things are developing quickly in this case, and the tension is rising every single day.

According to NBC DWF, the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony took a major step forward on its third day as prosecutors officially rested their case after presenting testimony aimed at proving the then-17-year-old intentionally escalated a dispute at a Frisco track meet that ended with the death of fellow teenager Austin Metcalf. Much of the day’s testimony focused on eyewitness accounts from students who witnessed the moments leading up to the fatal stabbing. Several witnesses described a verbal dispute after Anthony was asked to leave the Memorial team tent during a weather delay. According to testimony, Anthony repeatedly refused requests to move and at one point allegedly warned, “touch me and find out.”

An unidentified 17-year-old witness was cross-examined by the state and asked to confirm a previous statement that Karmelo was defiant when told by Metcalf to leave the athlete’s tent, saying, “Make me.” The teenager also testified that Karmelo put his hands inside a backpack during the verbal exchange.

“How did you take that?” Wirskye asked.

“I thought he is capable of doing a violent act,” the witness answered.

“Austin didn’t punch him, did he?” asked Wirskye.

“No, sir,” the witness answered. “He was trying to just get a hold of him and move him out.”

“You see the shove, you expect a shove back?” asked Wirskye.

“Yes, sir,” the witness answered.

One student testified that Metcalf did eventually shove Anthony after the exchange became increasingly tense. This shove represents the first physical contact that either boy made with the other during the dispute. Witnesses described the shove as neither especially aggressive nor insignificant, a detail that could prove critical as jurors weigh Anthony’s claim that he feared for his safety.

Prosecutors used the testimony to support their argument that Anthony introduced deadly force into what began as a relatively minor disagreement. Their witnesses largely portrayed Anthony as confrontational during the encounter and suggested he had opportunities to de-escalate before the situation turned deadly.

After presenting those witnesses, the state rested its case, shifting the focus to the defense, reports NBC DFW.

Anthony’s attorneys then called football and track coach Adam Linwood, whose testimony was designed to support the self-defense argument. Linwood discussed the physical differences between Anthony and Metcalf and testified about how Anthony may have perceived the confrontation. The defense has consistently argued that Anthony reacted to being physically confronted and believed he was in danger when Metcalf shoved him. Linwood’s testimony marked the beginning of the defense’s effort to convince jurors that Anthony’s actions were the result of a split-second decision made during a rapidly escalating confrontation rather than an intentional act of murder.

The closely watched trial is expected to continue with additional defense witnesses. Jurors will ultimately decide whether Anthony’s actions constituted murder, as prosecutors contend, or lawful self-defense, as his attorneys argue. If convicted of first-degree murder, Anthony faces a potential sentence ranging from five years to life in prison.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah, Deborah Cox & More Shut Down The 2026 Tony Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Kidnapper

Hip-Hop Wired
WNBA: MAY 17 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark's Cult Is Unraveling & Now The World Sees What Black Women Peeped From Jump: White Mediocrity [Op-Ed]

MadameNoire
BET Awards 2025 Media House - Day 1

Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’

Global Grind
Latest Stories
Roots Picnic 2026 baddies
40 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Perfect Verses Over A Tight Beat! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Sun-Kissed Stunners & Pretty Jawns Who Elevated The Vibes At Roots Picnic 2026

Comments
62 Items
Celebrity  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comments
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Sound Waves: From Cornerstone Country Crooners To Contemporary Cowboy Carter–Black Country’s Lasting Legacy

Comments
Dr. Umar Johnson x Dr. Cheyenne Bryant x Deon Cole
4 Items
Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Dubiously Degreed Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Flaunts ‘Doc Squad’ Merch & Clapbacks At Critics As Deon Cole & Dr. Umar Cape Amid Her Credential Controversy

Comments
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Everything We Know About The ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Series ’The Drop’

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close