Texas Teen Charged In Fatal Track Meet Stabbing Allegedly Said ‘I Did It, I Was Protecting Myself,’ Victim’s Father Forgives

A high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, ended in tragedy Wednesday when a 17-year-old student was fatally stabbed during an altercation under a team tent, prompting a murder charge against another student. Questions about event security and self-defense laws are rising since the event.

According to ABC News, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, a student-athlete at Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas, is in police custody after allegedly stabbing another teen—Austin Metcalf, also 17—during a track and field event on Wednesday, April 2. The incident took place under the Memorial High School tent at David Kuykendall Stadium during a Frisco ISD district-wide track meet.

Strangers in Conflict: What Witnesses Say Happened

CBS News Texas reports that multiple witnesses, including Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter, told police that the two teens did not know each other prior to the altercation. Witnesses stated that Metcalf and his teammates confronted Anthony after noticing he was under their team’s tent wearing a different school’s tracksuit.

When asked who he was, Anthony allegedly replied, “I’m Mellow.” When told he needed to sit with his own team, things quickly escalated.

ABC News reveals that one witness saw Anthony reach inside his bag and say, “Touch me and see what happens.” Moments later, when Metcalf reportedly touched or grabbed Anthony to move him, Anthony pulled out what witnesses described as a black knife and stabbed him once in the chest before running off. Police later recovered a bloody knife in the bleachers.

Karmelo Anthony Breaks Down in Tears, Allegedly Admits to Stabbing: “I Did It”

Before investigators could even ask questions, ABC News reports that Karmelo Anthony began offering statements—raw and unfiltered. According to the arrest affidavit, the 17-year-old Centennial High student appeared emotional and distraught at the scene.

One officer said Anthony immediately stated, “I was protecting myself,” before being prompted. When another officer informed his colleague that he had located the “alleged suspect,” Anthony cut in to correct him, saying, “I’m not alleged, I did it.”

As he walked toward the squad car, Anthony reportedly grew more overwhelmed, repeating, “He put his hands on me, I told him not to.” Once inside the vehicle, he continued to speak through tears, asking whether Austin Metcalf would be okay and if the situation could possibly be considered self-defense.

ABC News adds that another officer described Anthony as “crying hysterically” while being led away from the stadium. The emotional state may add context to his mental state, but the law will ultimately decide if it changes the outcome.

A Father’s Final Moments With His Son: “He Was Gone, He Wasn’t Breathing”

Jeff Metcalf, the twins’ father, told CBS News Texas he was present and attempted to save his son’s life after the stabbing.

“I was holding his hands on the hole trying to save his life,” he said. “I looked at him, his eyes — he was gone, he wasn’t breathing.”

Later, Jeff described a dream he had where Austin came to him and said, “It’s OK.” He added, “If it wasn’t for my faith, I wouldn’t be here.”

Where was security?

Frisco ISD told CBS News Texas that five certified athletic trainers remained on-site and responded quickly. However, Metcalf’s father still demands answers about allowing a weapon in the first place.

“How does someone bring a knife to a track meet?” he asked. “If there’s a precedent or some precursor that maybe this could’ve been prevented, I don’t know.”

According to ABC News, the district said Anthony was a participating athlete but did not answer questions regarding metal detectors or bag checks.

