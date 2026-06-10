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Donald Trump Takes Shots At Stephen A. Smith over Knicks loss

Bloviating Beef: Donald Trump Takes Direct Shots At ‘Dumb As A Rock’ Stephen A. Smith, ESPN Host Claps Back

Published on June 10, 2026
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Donald Trump Stephen A Smith
Source: Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images/SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images / Getty

This is the fight that one of these two men have been waiting on for a very long time…

Yahoo! Sports reports that the simmering feud between ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith and President Donald Trump erupted into a full-blown public spat this week after Trump blasted the sports commentator as “dumb as a rock” and an “arrogant fool” following Smith’s criticism of his appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York.

The conflict began when Smith, a lifelong New York Knicks fan, strongly objected to Trump attending the Finals matchup between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Ahead of the game, Smith argued that Trump’s visit would create unnecessary chaos in the city, calling the decision “selfish,” “narcissistic,” and “ridiculous.” He claimed the extensive security measures surrounding the president’s appearance disrupted traffic, inconvenienced local businesses, and altered the atmosphere around the arena.

After the Knicks suffered a 115-111 loss, Smith jokingly blamed Trump for ruining the team’s momentum. He also mocked videos circulating online that appeared to show Trump nodding off during the game, comparing the moment to Trump’s longtime attacks on former President Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump quickly fired back on Truth Social, unleashing a scathing personal attack against the ESPN host. The president called Smith “an arrogant fool” and “a low IQ individual,” adding that he was “totally unqualified” to seek public office. Trump further mocked Smith’s past flirtation with a potential presidential run, arguing that he would be “laughed out of politics” and claiming even Biden’s much-criticized debate performances would compare favorably to anything Smith could offer.

The exchange is particularly notable because Trump had previously spoken favorably about Smith, praising his television skills and even entertaining the idea of a future political campaign by the commentator. But their once-cordial relationship appears to have deteriorated rapidly as both men traded insults over the the Knicks loss.

With Game 4 looming and neither man showing any interest in backing down, the war of words between Trump and Smith has become one of the most unexpected side stories of this year’s NBA Finals. For what it’s worth, Trump will not be attending the game tonight.

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