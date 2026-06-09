21 Knicks Fans Arrested Following Game 3 Loss over violence
Savages & Sore Losers: 21 Knicks Fans Arrested Following Game 3 Loss, Cops And Spurs Fans Attacked
- Unruly Knicks fans caused mayhem in Manhattan, throwing objects and engaging in violence.
- Police made multiple arrests and reported injuries to officers during the disturbances.
- Players and officials condemned the fan behavior, urging respect and emphasizing basketball as entertainment.
Surprise, surprise, New York Knicks fans are behaving like maniacs.
The New York Knicks’ first NBA Finals loss of the postseason sparked chaos across parts of Manhattan Monday night, leading to 21 arrests and multiple confrontations between fans and police after Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs according to ABC News reports. The Spurs defeated the Knicks 115-111 at Madison Square Garden, ending New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak and cutting the Knicks’ Finals lead to 2-1.
According to the New York Police Department, most fans celebrated or commiserated peacefully following the game. However, authorities said a group of fans leaving a large watch party in Bryant Park became unruly as crowds spilled onto 42nd Street and surrounding streets. Police alleged that some individuals threw beer bottles and other objects at officers, climbed light poles and scaffolding, jumped on cars and taxis, and engaged in fistfights.
The NYPD reported that eight people were arrested on charges that included assaulting police officers, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. Another 13 people received criminal court summonses for disorderly conduct. Authorities also said five officers suffered injuries during the disturbances.
Videos shared across social media showed clashes between police and fans as officers wearing riot helmets attempted to disperse crowds. Other footage appeared to show Knicks supporters targeting Spurs fans, ripping off San Antonio jerseys and harassing opposing supporters in the streets. One widely circulated video showed police escorting Spurs fans to a taxi for their safety while angry crowds shouted at them.
The incidents drew criticism from players and fans alike. Spurs star Victor Wembanyama publicly condemned the behavior, emphasizing that basketball should remain a source of competition and entertainment rather than violence. Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns also urged fans to remain respectful.
The unrest followed previous incidents during the Knicks’ playoff run that resulted in arrests after large celebrations near Madison Square Garden. Despite the violence, city officials indicated that fan events are expected to continue for Game 4, though with heightened security measures. That said, Knicks fans will not have to endure the extra heightened security protocol from game 3 as Donald Trump will not be attending Game 4, according to journalist Aaron Parnas.
If the Knicks lose Wednesday night’s game, Mayor Mamdani is going to need every law enforcement officer in the state to keep the animals at bay.