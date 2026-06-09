Savages & Sore Losers: 21 Knicks Fans Arrested Following Game 3 Loss, Cops And Spurs Fans Attacked

The unrest followed previous incidents during the Knicks’ playoff run that resulted in arrests after large celebrations near Madison Square Garden. Despite the violence, city officials indicated that fan events are expected to continue for Game 4, though with heightened security measures. That said, Knicks fans will not have to endure the extra heightened security protocol from game 3 as Donald Trump will not be attending Game 4, according to journalist Aaron Parnas.

If the Knicks lose Wednesday night’s game, Mayor Mamdani is going to need every law enforcement officer in the state to keep the animals at bay.