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Deion Sanders Announces He’s Cancer-Free

New Coach Prime Prognosis! Deion Sanders Announces He’s Cancer-Free: ‘I’ve Got My Swagger Back!’

Coach Prime appeared on Good Morning America this week to update the world on his amazing journey of recovery.

Published on June 14, 2026
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Source: Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / Getty

Deion Sanders has always been one of the loudest, flashiest and most confident figures in sports, but his latest announcement hit different. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach revealed that he is cancer-free after a serious battle with bladder cancer, telling Good Morning America that he has his health back, his energy back, and, in true Coach Prime fashion, his “swagger” back.

The news comes after a frightening stretch for Sanders, who publicly revealed in July 2025 that doctors had found a tumor on his bladder during a routine checkup earlier that spring. According to his medical team, the tumor was high-grade and considered high-risk, which led doctors to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one.

That alone would be enough to slow anybody down, but Sanders’ health journey has been heavy for years. Since 2021, he has dealt with multiple surgeries tied to blood clots and circulation issues, including the amputation of two toes on his left foot. Then came the bladder cancer diagnosis, which pushed him into another fight that tested his body, his faith and his usual larger-than-life spirit.

University of Colorado Buffaloes Black and Gold Game
Source: Matthew Jonas/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / Getty

Sanders has been honest about how dark things got. He said last year at this time, he was fighting cancer and did not know which way things were going to go. He also revealed that the ordeal included 14 surgeries, with the bladder removal being the biggest piece of the process.

But Prime did not go through it alone. His doctors in Colorado played a major role in catching the cancer and getting him through treatment while his family, loved ones and support system stayed close during the toughest moments. In footage shared during his recovery, Karrueche Tran was seen emotionally supporting him at the hospital, while Sanders’ son also helped document parts of the journey through the family’s “For Your Glory” series.

For Sanders, beating cancer has clearly been about more than just being able to stand on the sideline again. It has been about surviving something that could have changed everything, then coming out on the other side with a new appreciation for life, health and purpose. He credited God and his doctors for bringing him through, saying, “We fought the battle and we won the battle fighting cancer. I’m cancer-free. I’m good.”

Now, Sanders says he is fully back and ready to coach his team with the same energy people expect from him. After everything his body has been through, the message is simple: Coach Prime is still here, still fighting and still carrying himself like the man who built a career off confidence. The swagger is back, but this time, it comes with a testimony.

RELATED: Shedeur Recreates Legendary Deion Sanders Photo To Celebrate College Graduation

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New Coach Prime Prognosis! Deion Sanders Announces He’s Cancer-Free: ‘I’ve Got My Swagger Back!’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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