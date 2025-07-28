UPDATED – 1:13 p.m. ET, July 28, 2025

Deion Sanders revealed during a press conference with his medical team that he quietly battled and beat bladder cancer.

Coach Prime shared the news Monday, July 28, noting that he’s already beaten the disease after undergoing a major surgery to have his bladder removed amid the discovery of a malignant tumor. According to his urologist, Dr. Janet Kukreja, Sanders is now “cured” of the cancer, though the road to recovery hasn’t been easy.

The diagnosis came after Sanders underwent routine vascular tests, which led to further evaluation by a urologist and the eventual discovery of the tumor.

Sanders emphasized that despite the physical and emotional toll—including weight loss, limited mobility, and the need for bladder control products—he never once questioned why he was going through it. “I never said, ‘Why me?’” Sanders told reporters. “Instead, I said, ‘Lord, let me know what I need to do so I can expedite the process…so I can help others.’” The Colorado head coach revealed that he had to miss crucial time with his team during recovery, which frustrated him, but he gradually built himself back up. “I’m strong. I’m ready,” he said, adding that he’s still 12 pounds down but determined to regain his strength. Sanders credited his medical team, support staff, and coaching staff for their discretion and unwavering support during his treatment, which involved walking around with “two bags full of blood and urine” while staying active. Sanders’ urologist said during the conference that moving forward, he’ll have to adjust to a new way of life. Sanders said fans may even see a portable toilet on the sidelines this season due to lingering bladder issues. Beyond the physical toll, Sanders said the experience served a higher purpose as it’s shining light on the “c-word” [cancer]. “This ain’t about me,” he said during the press conference. “It’s about helping others…There are people calling their doctors today, getting checkups, because if it could happen to Prime, it could happen to anyone.” Reflecting on the ordeal, he also spoke about preparing his will and ensuring his affairs were in order, an emotional reminder of the gravity of the diagnosis. Now, firmly back with his team, Sanders declared, “I’m back, baby,” and ready to coach with renewed purpose.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

Deion Sanders is opening up about the precautions he’s had to take amid ongoing health issues.

The Colorado football coach has revealed that his recent health issues became so concerning that he took the time to make a will for his family.

The 57-year-old opened up about his scary reality in a new video released on Sunday, July 27, as part of his series documenting his University of Colorado football team during the 2025 offseason. The YouTube video includes clips from the last few months, and in one from May, Sanders can be seen sitting on a medical table and scrolling through his phone as he explains that, “I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally.”

“Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will,” the coach revealed. “That’s not easy, at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody is straight.”

Questions surrounding Sanders’ health have dominated the Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason. Sanders has yet to clarify exactly what lingering, mysterious health issue he has been dealing with, but he has referenced the medical issue throughout recent months.

The former NFL star has suffered from blood clot issues related to his legs and feet for years, but his health problems have seemingly increased this year. Sanders has been away from his Colorado football team and had to cancel a keynote appearance at a sickle cell disease symposium in Florida. He also missed the wedding of former star Colorado football player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, per People.

Sanders had been away from the University of Colorado for several months prior to returning to campus recently for the team’s first offseason meeting. Just a few days prior, the former MLB star said in another social media video that he is not “all the way recovered” from his health issues.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders told his daughter, Shelomi, and son, Deion Jr., in a video posted on July 20. “I’m getting better, though, right?”

Deion Sanders is scheduled to host a press conference on Monday, July 28, as questions surrounding his health still remain. The former athlete is expected to provide some answers at the press conference, which will feature members of his medical team as well.