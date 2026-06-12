New York Knicks Fans Beat 17-Year-Old Spurs fan Into Coma
Losers: New York Knicks Fans Beat 17-Year-Old Boy Into Coma Following ‘Spurs In 7’ Confrontation
This is exactly why a lot of people are rooting for the orange and blue to take an L.
A celebration of the New York Knicks’ dramatic NBA Finals Game 4 victory turned tragic when a 17-year-old boy was brutally beaten and left in a coma outside Madison Square Garden according to ABCNews. The disturbing attack prompted an intensive search for the suspects involved.
According to the NYPD, the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on June 10, shortly after the Knicks completed their historic 107-106 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs. The teenager was standing in a crowd on West 35th Street near Eighth Avenue when a verbal confrontation between rival basketball fans quickly spiraled into violence. Authorities say the trouble began when a man wearing Spurs gear repeatedly shouted “Spurs in 7” while surrounded by unruly Knicks fans celebrating the victory. Witnesses said another fan responded with insults directed at the Spurs and escalated tensions between the fanbases. Although the 17-year-old was not the person involved in the initial exchange, police say he became the target once a fight broke out.
“The dispute escalated, and the individuals proceeded to punch and kick the victim about the head and body, causing the victim to suffer a seizure and subsequently go into a coma,” police said in a statement.
The assault was captured on a livestream and circulated online, drawing outrage from viewers and prompting renewed concerns about fan violence surrounding the NBA Finals. The victim suffered a seizure after the attack and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police said he later fell into a coma as a result of his injuries.
The NYPD has released images of at least one suspect and is asking the public for help identifying those responsible. The case is being investigated as a gang assault.
The incident is the latest in a series of disturbing incidents of violence linked to the Knicks’ Finals run that BOSSIP previously reported on. Earlier this week, Spurs fans reported being attacked by groups of Knicks supporters following Game 3, while dozens of arrests were made during postgame chaos in Manhattan. Players from both teams, including Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (who was hit in the head with an egg following Game 4), have condemned the violence and urged fans to remember that basketball rivalries should never lead to physical harm.
Good luck controlling the uncivilized sports savages who live in the concrete jungle.
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