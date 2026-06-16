A’Honor: A’ja Wilson Joins Wheaties’ Champion Class, Celebrates With Exclusive A’Wheaties Sneaker

A'ja Wilson, a 3-time WNBA champion, is the 4th Black woman to earn a solo spot on the Wheaties box.

Wilson's accomplishments, including 4 WNBA MVPs, make her one of the greatest athletes of her generation.

General Mills will donate $50,000 to the A'ja Wilson Foundation as part of this historic moment.

A’ja Wilson’s trophy case is already overflowing, but she’s making room for one more distinction: becoming Wheaties’ newest Champion. This makes the three-time WNBA champion just the fourth Black woman to earn a solo spot on the iconic orange box.



Source: Wheaties / Wheaties

The 3x WNBA champion, 4x Kia WNBA MVP, and 2x WNBA Finals MVP has already cemented herself as one of the greatest living athletes of her generation—excluding nobody—and now sports fans will have their chance to bring home the collector’s edition breakfast staple featuring Wilson’s likeness. A press release reports that General Mills will also donate $50,000 to the A’ja Wilson Foundation as part of this historic moment. Founded by the athlete and her parents in 2019, the A’ja Wilson Foundation advocates for preventing bullying and education around dyslexia.

Source: Wheaties / Wheaties

Over 850 athletes have appeared on the cover of Wheaties boxes since the legacy began in 1934, and even fewer women have been given the honor, with less than 40 appearing on covers since Mary Lou Retton’s appearance in 1984. Still fewer Black women have been named Wheaties champions, with Serena Williams gracing two boxes, Simone Biles and Coco Gauff each having one to their name, and Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes earning her honors alongside the “Magnificent Seven” in 1996.



Source: Wheaties / Wheaties

“Being on the cover of a Wheaties box is one of those things you grow up dreaming about,” Wilson said of the honor. “For me, this is about showing every little girl what’s possible when you dream big. I’m proud of the work, proud of the journey and proud to partner with a brand that celebrates champions who keep pushing the game forward.”

In only eight seasons in the WNBA, Wilson has notched over 6,000 points, been named Rookie of the Year, and became the only player in league history to bring home a Kia WNBA MVP, Kia Defensive Player of the Year

Year, Finals MVP, and a scoring title in the same season. She also shattered expectations when her signature shoe with Nike hit shelves in 2025. Though highly anticipated and, according to many, long overdue, no one could have predicted the demand for the shoes, with the A’One Pink A’ura selling out in under 10 minutes.

Wilson will commemorate her Wheaties box moment by donning a player-exclusive pair of A’Two’s in the color way “A’Wheaties” on Aug. 8, her birthday, when the Las Vegas Aces take on the Minnesota Lynx.

After the WNBA reached a landmark deal with its players, allowing the latter to have a share of the league’s steadily increasing revenue, Wilson crossed another milestone. Reportedly, the decorated league veteran will signed a three-year contract worth $1.5 million with the potential to grow to $5 million, making her the highest paid player in the WNBA’s history.

To say she’s “earned” her spot in the Wheaties hall of legends would be a gross understatement, as many of the male athletes who appeared before her, in basketball and other sports, did so after their first standout year. Athletes like Michael Jordan, Jalen Hurts, and Steph Curry appeared on the coveted orange box well before even touching the hem of Wilson’s accolade garment.

“A’ja is the definition of a Wheaties Champion—a generational talent whose leadership, resilience and commitment to empowering others has set a new standard,” said Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Wheaties at General Mills in a press release about the moment. “She doesn’t just dominate the game; she creates space for more girls and women to see themselves in it. We’re proud to celebrate A’ja on the iconic orange box as she racks up wins on and off the court.”

We love to see the “Breakfast of Champions” include thee Champion herself. The A’ja Wilson Wheaties box will hit stores later this month.