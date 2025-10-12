Basketball

A'ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate Championship With PDA

Love & Basketball (Championships): A’ja Wilson & Bam Adebayo Celebrate The Las Vegas Aces Dynasty, Put Their Love On Display

The basketball lovebirds had their relationship on full display as Wilson celebrated her 3rd championship

Published on October 12, 2025

Bam Adebayo & A'ja Wilson at 2025 WNBA Finals - Game Four
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

A’ja Wilson is winning in more ways than one, including in love with her Miami Heat boo, Bam Adebayo.

While celebrating her third title with the Las Vegas Aces, the four-time MVP and seven-time All-Star ran into the arms of her basketball beau and thanked him for believing in her greatness. Well, Adebayo was not ready to stop singing her praises during a press conference for his upcoming NBA season with the Miami Heat.

“That’s the thing about shared success,” he said during the press conference, according to ESPN. “You’re blessed to see somebody have that much success, somebody who they compare to Bill Russell, and you talk about how much greatness that they have.”

Wilson and the Aces made light work of the Phoenix Mercury, cruising to a 4-0 sweep. Game 3 ended in a legendary fashion for A’ja as she hit a game winner with 2.2 seconds left on the clock to seal the win. She would go on to record 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in Game 4 while picking up her second Finals MVP trophy.

Wilson has had an incredible season starting with releasing her first signature shoe with Nike, she notched her fourth MVP, brought home a third defensive player of the year award and became an All-Star for the seventh time. Heading into the season, many wondered how she and the Aces would bounce back from their loss to the Liberty last year as well as changes made during the offseason. However, they bounced back and became champions once again.

Adebayo has been by Wilson’s side throughout the entire year. He accompanied her family in South Carolina as her jersey was retired at the school she helped lead to a national champion. He presented her with her season MVP award alongside WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and held her trophy throughout her celebratory championship night. Love to see it!

