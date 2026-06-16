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EXCLUSIVE: Knicks Champ Karl-Anthony Towns On Game 5

EXCLUSIVE: Knicks Champ Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals His Mindset After Being Fouled Out In Game 5—’It Wasn’t My Moment Anymore, It Was Our Moment’

Published on June 16, 2026
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The New York Knicks are NBA champions for the first time in 53 years, and a lot of that is thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns. The big man has been on an insane celebratory run since his team beat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, June 13, which all leads to the Championship parade later this week.

A smiling man in a Cane's Chicken Fingers t-shirt holding a basketball in front of a large Statue of Liberty figure.
Source: Rebecah Jacobs

On Tuesday, June 16, KAT stopped by the Raising Cane’s flagship New York City location to work a shift, which included serving up some chicken fingers to his very own fiancée, Jordyn Woods. Woods even brought her famous orange bag along for the ride, beaming with pride as she watched Towns take orders, work behind the counter, and answer questions from press about this exhilarating chapter.

At the press conference, BOSSIP’s Rebecah Jacobs asked Karl-Anthony Towns about being fouled out in Game 5, which forced him to watch the last few minutes of the game from the sidelines. In true KAT fashion, he answered by putting all of the focus on his teammates, insisting he had full confidence in every single one of them to get it done.

A smiling young woman wearing a Raising Cane's cap and hoodie stands in front of a Raising Cane's Square Street & Broadway sign.
Source: Rebecah Jacobs

“I trusted them one through fifteen,” he began, referring to the Knicks’ entire roster. “Every single person on that team, I know that they could get the job done. Obviously I wanna be out there and do it, get the job done and put my talent on the line, but I just remember in that moment, staying locked in.”

KAT continued, “It wasn’t my moment anymore, it was our moment. It was always our moment, it was never gonna be my moment. That’s not how you win a championship, that’s not how we got to that point being up 3-1. It was us as a team enjoying this moment together.”

“I was just happy to be able to use my IQ and just see things in the game, or help the coaches or help the players in any way as a leader. And we got the job done,” he concluded as he flashed a huge smile.

Check out his answer to our question, in full, up above.

A group of people in a crowded room, some standing and others seated, with a large graffiti-style mural on the wall behind them.
Source: Rebecah Jacobs

His teammates weren’t the only ones KAT complimented during the press conference, also giving his flowers to the hoards of die-hard Knicks fans. Every game during the playoffs was packed with celebrity appearances, but for Towns, the real stars are the regular folks putting it all on the line to be in the building.

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“There’s a lot of celebrities that show up to our games, but in my mind, the real celebrities are the ones in the 200s, in the nosebleeds who are spending their hard-earned money,” he said.

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