Congratulations! Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

After five years of being beautifully booed up, Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are officially engaged. The longtime loves announced their engagement on Christmas with a post featuring the NY Knicks player down on bended knee.

“Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” Woods, 28, captioned the carousel of photos taken at New York’s Overstory rooftop.





Karl Anthony Towns & Jordyn Woods Have Been Together Since 2020

KAT and Jordyn went Instagram official in September 2020 after being friends for several years.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people, and just became friends,” KAT previously said on Jordyn’s Regular-ish IG series. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

According to KAT, the turning point came in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted life globally and pushed them to define what they truly meant to each other.

“It just so happened, the COVID came, and kind of brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more,” he explained on Regular-ish. “And we chose the latter.”

That decision unfolded against tragedy, including Towns losing his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, as well as six other family members, to complications related to COVID-19, before KAT faced COVID and was later hospitalized following an incident involving a drunk driver. Jordyn remained by his side through the good and the bad, something she says strengthened their relationship.

“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” she said. “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”

Congrats to Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods!