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Atlanta Tastemakers Toast To 30 Years Of JAŸ-Z's Landmark Debut

#BMM: From Reasonable Doubt To Roc Royalty: Atlanta Tastemakers Raise A D’USSE Toast To 30 Years Of JAŸ-Z’s Landmark Debut

Published on June 19, 2026
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  • Curated exhibit showcased rare JAY-Z memorabilia spanning over 3 decades of hip-hop history.
  • Collector NuFace preserved pivotal moments, from early albums to collaborations with key figures.
  • Event blended listening party, museum exhibit, and cultural celebration honoring JAY-Z's enduring legacy.

More than two decades after Reasonable Doubt introduced the world to Shawn “JAŸ-Z” Carter, Atlanta’s elite gathered atop Jagger Suite to celebrate the rapper’s iconic catalog through music, memorabilia, and a trip through hip-hop history for Black Music Month.

Three smiling people in formal attire: a woman in a blue dress, a man wearing a Jay-Z t-shirt, and a woman in a white tank top.
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Hosted by Roc Nation ambassador D’USSE Shay, the exclusive rooftop event paid tribute to JAŸ-Z’s extensive body of work, with cocktails sponsored by D’USSÉ Cognac and a soundtrack dedicated to one of rap’s most influential careers.

Four women in red velvet dresses posing in front of a D'usse backdrop.
Source: DUSSÉ

The evening brought together music lovers, tastemakers, and longtime fans to revisit the albums, collaborations, and cultural moments that helped transform JAŸ-Z from a Marcy Projects hustler-turned-rapper into a global business boss.

Two men wearing sunglasses and hats, one with a "Run DMC" t-shirt, posing in front of a "D'usse" backdrop.
Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ
Three women posing in front of a D'usse backdrop, wearing stylish outfits with bold patterns and colors.
Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

One of the night’s standout attractions was a curated exhibit from Larry “NuFace” Compton, a respected hip-hop curator and collector whose slogan, “NuFace Was There,” serves as both his signature catchphrase and his life’s work.

A smiling man wearing a Jay-Z t-shirt and holding a Dussé liquor bottle, standing in front of Dussé branding.
Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

For decades, NuFace has preserved pieces of hip-hop history, documenting pivotal moments across multiple eras and subgenres of the culture. His collection spans rare magazines, promotional items, autographs, vinyl records, apparel, and photographs, many acquired while witnessing music history unfold firsthand.

“You’re looking at over three decades of history, man,” NuFace told BOSSIP while guiding us through the exhibit. “From the very first album, Reasonable Doubt. But before he even started, we got ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’ with Mary J. Blige right here. Nobody got this on cassette.”

The collection traced JAŸ-Z’s evolution from his earliest recordings through his rise to superstardom, featuring artifacts connected to key figures throughout his career, including producer Just Blaze, photographer Jonathan Mannion, DJ Clark Kent, Young Guru, and Beanie Sigel.

According to NuFace, what made the collection special wasn’t just the memorabilia, but the fact that each piece represented a real moment in hip-hop history.

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A smiling man wearing a Jay-Z t-shirt and glasses, holding a microphone and posing in front of a D'usse backdrop.
Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

“When JAŸ-Z was blowing up, I had this,” he said while pointing to an original cassette release. “This is when it very first dropped. This is no remake. I got the proof. This is how NuFace was there.”

Among the most valuable pieces on display were autographed memorabilia, early vinyl releases, and rare print publications that have become increasingly difficult to locate in an era dominated by digital media.

One item in particular remains especially meaningful to the curator.

“Just Blaze magazine,” NuFace told BOSSIP. “It’s no longer here. Physical print. You can’t go online and find some of these magazines. You can’t go on eBay and find some of these magazines.”

The exhibit also included memorabilia tied to JAŸ-Z’s earliest tours, offering attendees a glimpse into a period when the rapper was still building what would eventually become one of music’s most celebrated catalogs.

As a Detroit native, NuFace said one artifact carries a particularly personal connection.

“We got the very first shirt when JAŸ-Z and Eminem did a show in my hometown,” he explained. “So it means a lot. We’re just honored to be able to get a call and represent one of the greatest artists of our time.”

Throughout the evening, guests mingled over cocktails while revisiting tracks spanning JAŸ-Z’s career, creating an atmosphere that felt equal parts listening party, museum exhibit, and cultural celebration.

Two people, a man with a beard and a woman with long blonde hair, standing in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ
A woman in a white dress with a high slit stands in front of a backdrop with the "D'usse" logo, holding a glass bottle.
Source: DUSSÉ / DUSSÉ

The evening ultimately wasn’t just a celebration of JAŸ-Z’s legacy, but a tribute to the moments, milestones, and memories that built it. Thanks to collectors like NuFace, those pieces of hip-hop history remain preserved, and we’ll gladly raise a glass of D’USSE to that.

Three smiling people posing in front of a D'usse backdrop, with one person holding a bottle of D'usse liquor.
DUSSÉ
Two people in formal attire shaking hands in front of a blue backdrop with the "D'usse" logo.
DUSSÉ
Three people posing together in front of a backdrop with the "D'usse" logo. The man is wearing a Yankees cap and the two women are wearing revealing outfits.
DUSSÉ
A smiling woman in a black hoodie and red boots holding a glass of orange liquid in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
DUSSÉ
A man with a beard wearing glasses and a black t-shirt with a red heart logo, standing in front of a backdrop with the "D'usse" logo.
DUSSÉ
A woman wearing a colorful, patterned robe and large sunglasses stands in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
DUSSÉ
A woman in a white dress with a high slit stands in front of a backdrop with the "D'usse" logo, holding a glass bottle.
DUSSÉ
A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a tie-dye jacket and holding a beverage in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
DUSSÉ
A smiling man wearing a Jay-Z t-shirt and holding a Dussé liquor bottle, standing in front of Dussé branding.
DUSSÉ
A smiling woman wearing a denim jumpsuit poses in front of a backdrop with the "D'usse" logo.
DUSSÉ
Three women posing in front of a D'usse backdrop, wearing stylish outfits with bold patterns and colors.
DUSSÉ
A man wearing sunglasses and a striped shirt stands in front of a backdrop with the "D'USSE" logo.
DUSSÉ
Two smiling people posing in front of a D'usse backdrop, with the man wearing a Yankees baseball cap and the woman wearing a denim jumpsuit.
DUSSÉ
A man wearing a black hat with "D'USSE" text and sunglasses, standing in front of a blue backdrop with D'USSE branding.
DUSSÉ
Three people posing in front of a D'usse backdrop, one wearing a pink hat and sunglasses, another wearing a patterned shawl, and the third with a beard and glasses.
DUSSÉ
Two women in stylish outfits sitting on a couch in a colorful, modern setting, holding drinks.
DUSSÉ
Two people, a man with a beard and a woman with long blonde hair, standing in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
DUSSÉ
Four women in red velvet dresses posing in front of a D'usse backdrop.
DUSSÉ
A smiling woman in a white dress holding a glass of orange liquid in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
DUSSÉ
A smiling man wearing a Jay-Z t-shirt and glasses, holding a microphone and posing in front of a D'usse backdrop.
DUSSÉ
Two men wearing sunglasses and hats, one with a "Run DMC" t-shirt, posing in front of a "D'usse" backdrop.
DUSSÉ
A man wearing a red bandana, sunglasses, and a t-shirt with profanity-laden text, holding a glass and posing in front of D'usse branding.
DUSSÉ
Two well-dressed individuals, a woman in a black outfit and a man in a striped suit, posing in front of a D'usse backdrop.
DUSSÉ
A smiling woman wearing a white tank top and large hoop earrings holds a glass of orange liquid in front of a backdrop with crosses.
DUSSÉ
Two people, a man with a beard and a woman with long blonde hair, standing in front of a backdrop with the "D'usse" logo, both wearing denim and casual clothing.
DUSSÉ
A man wearing a black and orange baseball cap and jacket with the ATL logo, holding a glass, standing in front of a backdrop with the D'usse logo.
DUSSÉ
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