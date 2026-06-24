Cheers To The Girls’ Weekend! ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Trailer Features Franchise Favorites, Cross-Country Clashes & NeNe Leakes

The door is OPEN, and Bravo is taking a victory lap for two decades of table flips, friendship feuds, and signature shade with its new spinoff special!

Source: Bravo / Bravo

The network has unveiled the first trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, a special anniversary installment bringing together some of the most recognizable faces in franchise history for a cross-country celebration of the reality television phenomenon.

Premiering Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock, the nine-episode event follows seven franchise-defining Housewives as they embark on a nostalgic road trip through some of the cities that helped build the Bravo empire.

As previously reported, the core cast consists of Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow.

According to Bravo, the women will travel through Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City, revisiting pivotal moments from their respective franchises while reconnecting with familiar franchise faves from throughout Housewives history.

In the trailer, we meet the seven icons traveling to six cities and follow the Housewives as they reunite with 82 all-stars from across Bravo’s reality universe. Along the way, the women giggle, cackle, and clash with familiar faces, including Erika Jayne, Ashley Darby, and Melissa Gorga.

Among the standout moments, Ashley revisits her flirtatious friendship with Mauricio Umansky during a conversation with Kyle Richards…

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Source: Bravo / Bravo

while Melissa appears to remain at odds with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

The highly anticipated Atlanta stop easily steals the show, however, as we see the official return of NeNe Leakes. The moment marks the reality TV icon’s first appearance with the network in six years following her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

And while the ladies might be rolling out the welcome mat for NeNe, we’ll also see a tense exchange between NeNe and fellow O.G. Lisa Wu.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

As previously reported, NeNe later alleged that Lisa was drunk during filming.

Another eyebrow-raising moment in the trailer features Potomac princess Candiace Dillard Bassett once again squaring off with former castmate Gizelle Bryant. When Candiace labels Gizelle “tacky,” Gizelle cheekily claps back, “Who? Me?”

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Source: Bravo / Bravo

The ladies of Ultimate Girls Trip themselves are not immune to the drama either. In one exchange, Luann calls out Porsha for arriving late to an event. Porsha, never one to back down, responds, “Good, now sit your a**s down, surely much to the Countess’ chagrin.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Bravo reports that the celebratory road trip culminates at the legendary Bluestone Manor, where the women gather for a final event packed with revelations, reflections, and a few surprises.

Cheers to the girls’ weekend!

Take a look at the official trailer below.

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th when it premieres on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo?

Source: Bravo / Bravo

See the core casts’ official portraits on the flip!