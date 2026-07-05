Not The Average City Girl: Yung Miami Responds To Possible ‘Spend Dat’ Mashup With India .Arie’s ‘Video’, Keri Hilson Clarifies Her Remarks

Source: Paras Griffin/ Alberto Rodriguez/ Prince Williams

Yung Miami’s track “Spend Dat,” is undoubtedly causing a stir on the internet and singer India.Arie’s comments about the popular song have just intensified its reach. Now, a remix is potentially in the works bringing the two artists into one another’s worlds.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the entire ordeal began when the soul singer responded to a post calling for a boycott of the Florida rapper’s “song of the summer,” and cautioned people to be mindful of what they listen to.

“I spent my entire adult life, caring way too much,” she wrote. “Because I finally learned that not everybody Cares (with a capital C) and explaining it to them is not gonna make them care. Everything you listen to see or eat is going to influence you. So make wise choices y’all.”

Her comments quickly became the center of a debate on everything from misogyny to boosting culture and even a generational gap in the mentoring of younger artists; however, the big winner in all of it continues to be Yung Miami, whose song is continuing to climb the charts and go viral on social media. Now, the producer of the track, J. White Did It, has shared a possible remix of the song featuring Arie’s 2001 hit single “Video.” And the former City Girl seems to be here for it. She responded to her producer’s hinting at a mashup of the tracks with a series of eye emojis.

In all the fray, Keri Hilson also chimed in with a tweet that many thought was aimed at “Spend Dat” as well. However, Hello beautiful caught up with Miss Keri Baby at Essence Fest and she set the record straight.

“I’m not commenting about that song,” she said. “That tweet for me was bigger than that one song. It’s bigger than any one song. That tweet for me was just commenting on the commentary. Of course, I was aware of the subject. I was aware of what was being talked about. I just wanted to offer that truth. You know, let’s not be blind. Let’s not lie to ourselves. We understand the impact that music can have on culture and the youth, we’ve been talking about this for 30, 40, 50 years now.”

She continued by calling out the lack of balance in the type of music being pushed to the masses saying,

“What bothers me is the lack of balance. Like we had preachers and teachers in soul and R&B and rap, you know? Even though we’ve always had party songs, the effery. Fun, light hearted, not message, songs about drugs, etc…in every generation there’s some of that in it. But the lack of balance in our industry. No one that is being budgeted, promoted, or marketed is taking Black culture under their wing and saying ‘oh I have something to say, I have something to teach.’ That’s what we’re missing.”

Maybe the debates will lead to the industry making a change but if the comments are any indication, it seems like “Spend Dat” will continue spinning for the rest of summer 2026, at least.