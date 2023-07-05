Not everyone’s happy about a certain Houston hottie’s hot girl glutes…

India.Arie knows you think she’s being an aggravated Ankhty for commenting on Megan Thee Stallion’s “hot girl boot camp” in NOLA and she’s issuing a response.

The “I Am Not My Hair” songstress has been trending for HOURSSSS amid her commenting on ESSENCE Fest’s official Instagram about a clip of Meg enlisting her hotties for an onstage twerk session while a supportive Janelle Monaé clapped her hands in encouragement.

According to Arie, the “context” of the post was incorrect because it lacked “discretion and discernment” and didn’t show Black women in a respectful light.

She noted however that she loves both artists but stood by the fact that she “didn’t like the moment.”

“The issue is what is CONTEXT,” commented Arie. “Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. so when we as a culture make something like this main stream ~ it shows a lack of discretion a d discernment. “To those in the comments who laugh at anyone who wants these things for out culture you certainly have that right. Just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export – out Music – to show us in a respectful light,” she added. “Id like to go on the record saying : this wont age well and thats my issue. i LOVE Janelle AND Meg the way i love us all ~ AND i dont like this moment. Dont bother debating me lol idc and I DO this. for 25 yrs i’ve done THIS. so. read ponder or dont. ✌🏾👋🏾”

India Arie just dragged Janelle Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion… 👀 pic.twitter.com/BKMXNFzDJC — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) July 5, 2023

As you can imagine, people were NOT pleased with Arie’s words, and they questioned her relevancy while others accused her of only attacking Black female artists.

Disappointed by India Arie’s critique of Essence but not entirely surprised b/c she’s been addressing that crux for decades especially in songs like “Video” I just find it outdated, pointed, & corny to implicate any wrongdoing by blk fem. artists for leading their own liberation. — Rossi 🪂 (@RossiSongo) July 5, 2023

India Arie’s brand has become making controversial statements. As of recent, it’s the only time she’s in the headlines. If it’s not your cup of tea – then don’t drink it. Nobody is here for the policing of Black women’s body & your trash responsibility politics! pic.twitter.com/l89PXRZGTd — Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) July 5, 2023

Don’t nobody give a damn what India Arie thinks about Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monae. pic.twitter.com/gRZFJ6VPYN — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) July 5, 2023

so india arie only attacks sexually liberated women? a slew of male rappers who sexualize women are sitting RIGHT THERE. r kelly, prince, and michael jackson are RIGHT THERE. but yeah meg and janelle are the “problem with our community”? 🫤🙄🙄 — prima donna era 🪬 (@dirtydiabla) July 5, 2023

Others also pointed out that Jill Scott’s ESSENCE fest was not squeaky clean and wondered why India didn’t comment on it.

India has since responded to the criticism and she’s sticking by what she said.