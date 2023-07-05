Not everyone’s happy about a certain Houston hottie’s hot girl glutes…
India.Arie knows you think she’s being an aggravated Ankhty for commenting on Megan Thee Stallion’s “hot girl boot camp” in NOLA and she’s issuing a response.
The “I Am Not My Hair” songstress has been trending for HOURSSSS amid her commenting on ESSENCE Fest’s official Instagram about a clip of Meg enlisting her hotties for an onstage twerk session while a supportive Janelle Monaé clapped her hands in encouragement.
According to Arie, the “context” of the post was incorrect because it lacked “discretion and discernment” and didn’t show Black women in a respectful light.
She noted however that she loves both artists but stood by the fact that she “didn’t like the moment.”
“The issue is what is CONTEXT,” commented Arie. “Humanity does EVERYTHING. But does EVERYTHING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. is everything for KIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO. so when we as a culture make something like this main stream ~ it shows a lack of discretion a d discernment.
“To those in the comments who laugh at anyone who wants these things for out culture you certainly have that right. Just as many folks have the right to want our MAINSTREAM International export – out Music – to show us in a respectful light,” she added. “Id like to go on the record saying : this wont age well and thats my issue. i LOVE Janelle AND Meg the way i love us all ~ AND i dont like this moment. Dont bother debating me lol idc and I DO this. for 25 yrs i’ve done THIS. so. read ponder or dont. ✌🏾👋🏾”
India Arie just dragged Janelle Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion… 👀 pic.twitter.com/BKMXNFzDJC
— ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) July 5, 2023
As you can imagine, people were NOT pleased with Arie’s words, and they questioned her relevancy while others accused her of only attacking Black female artists.
Disappointed by India Arie’s critique of Essence but not entirely surprised b/c she’s been addressing that crux for decades especially in songs like “Video” I just find it outdated, pointed, & corny to implicate any wrongdoing by blk fem. artists for leading their own liberation.
— Rossi 🪂 (@RossiSongo) July 5, 2023
India Arie’s brand has become making controversial statements. As of recent, it’s the only time she’s in the headlines. If it’s not your cup of tea – then don’t drink it. Nobody is here for the policing of Black women’s body & your trash responsibility politics! pic.twitter.com/l89PXRZGTd
— Jerome Trammel, MBA (@MrJeromeTrammel) July 5, 2023
Don’t nobody give a damn what India Arie thinks about Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monae. pic.twitter.com/gRZFJ6VPYN
— The Moment. (@itsKARY_) July 5, 2023
so india arie only attacks sexually liberated women? a slew of male rappers who sexualize women are sitting RIGHT THERE.
r kelly, prince, and michael jackson are RIGHT THERE.
but yeah meg and janelle are the “problem with our community”? 🫤🙄🙄
— prima donna era 🪬 (@dirtydiabla) July 5, 2023
Others also pointed out that Jill Scott’s ESSENCE fest was not squeaky clean and wondered why India didn’t comment on it.
India has since responded to the criticism and she’s sticking by what she said.
Amid the backlash, India Arie doubled down on her comments on her InstaStory.
While noting that she’s been saying the same thing for 20 years, she called her words “simple logic” and denied dissing Megan and Janelle.
“I HATE defending simple logic, so I’m going to just say this,” wrote the singer on her InstaStory. “THIS IS NOT AN ISSUE WITH MY SISTERS. PERIOD. I’m an OLD SCHOOL LONG TIME AFFIRMING VOICE FOR WOMEN. MY RECORD SPEAKS FOR ITSELF.
“I LOVE humanity even in all its bulls*** LOL! And I’ll I’m saying is CONTEXT MATTERS. Debate that if you want, lol…but I said what I said.”
She went on to say that she’s entitled to her opinion and said that she will “never allow anyone to paint her as a person who would use other women for the kindling in the burning down of patriarchy.”
“I do NOT make practice of publicly criticizing my sisters. My thoughts are around ESSENCE FESTIVAL and CONTEXT.”
ESSENCE Fest Responds To India Arie
ESSENCE fest is also doubling down and remaining unapologetic about what went down onstage.
Instead, they’re noting that the annual fest shows show the full culture and perspective of Blackness.
“We love us some @indiaarie and everyone is entitled to their opinion,” commented the festival on TheShadeRoom’s Instagram. “ESSENCE Fest is a bridge of culture and experiences that spread from past, present, and future. The goal is to always show the FULL culture and perspective of what is to be BLACK. We had everyone in attendance from VP Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey to Megan Thee Stallion, Missy, Janelle to Gucci Mane.”
They continued,
“We welcome all of the conversation. We welcome all sides of blackness to be celebrated and enjoyed. You decide what you need from Festival and we offer it. Everyone isn’t going to be happy and we know it. That’s okay. Inclusion of everyone doesn’t mean exclusion from what you like. Same time next year? See you for the 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Fest.
BLOOP!
What do YOU think about India Arie’s ESSENCE Fest comments?
