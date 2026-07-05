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White Supremacists Swarm D.C. For 4th, MAGA Shelter In NMAAHC

Alabaster Audacity: White Supremacists & Confederate Flags Swarm D.C. For 250th Independence Day, Trump Supporters Shelter In NMAAHC

Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through downtown Washington carrying American and Confederate flags.

Published on July 5, 2026
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Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched through downtown Washington carrying American and Confederate flags. According to TMZ’s “White Supremacists March in Washington D.C.” report, they gathered outside a public transit station before marching during the nation’s 250th Independence Day celebration.

A Tribute To America On The National Mall In D.C. Celebrates America's 250th
Source: Finn Gomez / Getty

The group, estimated to include about 400 members, wore matching blue shirts, khaki pants and white face masks covering much of their faces. Video published by TMZ showed members boarding a subway train alongside members of the public before continuing through Capitol Hill carrying both American and Confederate flags.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front was founded after the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The organization identifies Patriot Front as a white supremacist extremist group that seeks to establish an all white ethnostate and promotes the belief that white Americans are entitled to the United States because of their ancestry.

TMZ reported that counterprotesters shouted at the group while journalists documented the march. The outlet said the demonstration remained mostly peaceful during its coverage despite heated exchanges.

“Great American State Fair Attendees Accost National Guard, on Video”

According to TMZ’s “Great American State Fair Attendees Accost National Guard, on Video” report, frustrations mounted after dangerous weather forced organizers to evacuate the Great American State Fair.

The fair was one of several Freedom 250 events disrupted by extreme heat. Video captured by TMZDC showed attendees confronting National Guard members after authorities prevented people from entering the event following the evacuation.

Footage published by TMZ showed attendees booing National Guard members and chanting “USA, USA” while servicemembers maintained a perimeter outside the venue.

Although emotions ran high, TMZ reports that the confrontation remained mostly nonviolent.

The  America’s Independence Parade was then canceled because of the weather. At the time of publication. TMZ states that President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance later that evening appeared increasingly uncertain as weather conditions continued to deteriorate.

“Plot Twist?”

As storms swept across Washington, another moment quickly gained traction online.

X user Sami Gold posted that he had taken shelter inside the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture alongside what he estimated were roughly 5,000 Trump supporters.

“Currently trying to evade the DC storm by staying in the African American Museum with 5,000 Trump supporters,” Gold wrote.

Gold later shared a video showing the museum’s crowded lobby, adding, “When I say 5,000 I mean like 5,000.”

The posts gained millions of views. Gold’s estimate of the crowd size has not been independently verified.

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