Bigot Bucks: White Nationalist Group ’Patriot Front’ Ordered To Pay $2.7M To Black Musician For Hate Crime Attack

In July 2022, an unhoused street musician named Charles Murrell was assaulted in the streets of Boston (no shock there) by a white nationalist group called Patriot Front. The un-melanated men allegedly hurled the racist slur “tar baby” during their attack, according to NewsOne reporting.

According to WCVB, federal Judge Indira Talwani ordered that Patriot Front pay Murrell $2.7 million in damages as follows: $25,000 for physical injuries, $500,000 for psychological injury and emotional distress, $230,000 in lost wages and earning opportunities damages, $2 million in punitive damages. Additionally, Murrell was awarded an undisclosed amount to pay his legal fees.

This man has suffered and deserves every penny and some more s**t.

“As I said in the testimony, that was one of the biggest realizations of death being something that they were capable of,” Murrell said. At the time of the attack, Murrell was homeless and remains so nearly three years later. “I’m still trying to find housing. I’m still trying to find a sense of a place of belonging in this country,” Murrell said.

NewsOne also noted that despite the video evidence of the attack, no criminal charges were ever filed. Let Boston Police Department spokesperson officer Mark Marron tell it, there is still and “open investigation” into the matter.

Each and every one of these white thugs needs to be arrested and put in prison for as long as the law will allow.