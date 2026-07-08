RHOA Reflections: Cynthia Bailey Addresses K. Michelle’s Porsha Plot Allegations, Says ‘Scheme’ Seemed Like A Coincidence

“She said what she said, chile!”

Cynthia Bailey recently weighed in on one of #RHOA season 17’s biggest controversies: K. Michelle’s claims that Porsha Williams’ oyster moment was part of a “scheme” and a “plot”, something Cynthia believes was nothing more than a coincidence.

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

During an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea, which debuted July 6, Bailey dished on the season’s most talked-about feuds, defended several of her castmates, reflected on fractured Bravo friendships, and even revealed which original Housewife she’d love to see return to Atlanta.

Cynthia Bailey On Virtual-Reali-Tea: Is someone really plotting against K.Michelle? Here’s what she thinks.

One of the hottest topics this season has been K. Michelle’s claim that castmates Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Phaedra Parks were allegedly plotting to damage her career by spreading rumors about her feminine hygiene and more. Bailey, however, says she simply doesn’t see it.

“I do not feel like people are actually plotting against K,” Bailey told Virtual Reali-Tea hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy. “When you say ‘plot’ and ‘scheme,’ those words are very intentional and strong. So, I don’t know if K is for everyone but I dont know of a plot and a scheme per say.”

While Bailey acknowledged that K. Michelle may be reacting to something she experienced, she noted that her “friend of” role meant she wasn’t present for every interaction. Still, she’s looking forward to getting answers at the reunion.

“From what I know from the ladies that I’ve been around, I know nothing of a plot and a scheme. But I really am excited to get to the bottom of it.”

Bailey also shut down fan speculation that Porsha Williams intentionally shaded K. Michelle with her now-viral oyster comment.

“It was just a coincidence,” she said, explaining that she was the only cast member who actually ordered oysters that night. “I love oysters and sushi, that’s my thing. So I feel like, in that moment… if [there was] any kind of shade, Kelli had literally just shaded Porsha’s coochie calling it a Fritos Hot Pocket…I don’t feel like any of that was ever directed toward K.

According to Bailey, the cast was genuinely excited when they learned K. Michelle would be joining the show — especially Porsha.

“I wanted to really to make sure that K felt comfortable with the group, you know what I’m saying, because I felt like although she’s been on a reality show, she’s never done Housewives, and it’s a very different format. So, with that said, I would always wanted the new girls to feel comfortable, Pinky as well.”

Cynthia Bailey Hopes Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton Can Reconcile

Bailey also opened up about the emotional fallout between longtime friends Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton. While she said the pair had been making progress for much of the season, things took a turn once the cast traveled to Scotland.

“I will say, up until when we got to Scotland, I felt like from what I was seeing, they were able to really navigate a kind of cordial relationship, and you know, as someone who’s been on the show for so long, like I’ve been in that position where you’re on the outs with a good friend, like you know, like NeNe and all of them, so it’s tough,” she explained. “But you still like work with these people, so you still have to see them in real life… you make it through and it’s not easy, so my heart really goes out to both of them, because it’s a very uncomfortable situation, but I think they’ve been doing good, well, they were until we got Scotland, child.”

Cynthia Bailey says Shamea should have given Drew Sidora her singing props during her National Anthem set.

Bailey also defended Drew Sidora after her national anthem performance became the butt of a joke on the show, saying she didn’t appreciate the criticism.

“I didn’t like that,” Bailey said. “Shamea is a very talented singer, I’m not saying that everyone is Beyoncé on the cast. What I’m saying is… I feel like singing is something that’s very passionate, very personal. I just felt like they could have her that …Drew is an amazing singer,” she clarified.

The One RHOA OG Cynthia Bailey Wants Back

Looking toward the future, Bailey didn’t hesitate when asked which original Atlanta Housewife she’d most like to see return.

“I would have to say NeNe,” Bailey said, crediting NeNe Leakes with bringing her onto the series in Season 3.

Bailey also teased that fans will get to see Leakes receive her “well-deserved flowers” during Bravo’s upcoming 20th anniversary celebration of The Real Housewives franchise through The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th special, which premieres Aug. 9 .

“It was really like a trip down memory lane,” the reality TV star gushed.

With reunion questions still looming and friendships hanging in the balance, Bailey made one thing clear: she’s ready to see the truth come out when the ladies finally sit down to address Season 17’s biggest drama at the upcoming reunion. Thoughts?

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